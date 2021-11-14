MTV EMA 2021: Måneskin win in the ‘Best Rock’ category

The thing that this year Italy wins everything seems to be true: the MTV EMA, from Budapest, have just ended and Italy has won again. Måneskin took home the award as ‘Best Rock’, a category in which they were nominated along with bands such as Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon and Coldplay.

An award that the four Romans received on the stage of the Budapest Sports Arena «Thanks to our fans and our team. But let’s also say one thing: Many told us that we would not make it. Well, they were wrong, ”Damiano said.

An award that closes very unforgettable weeks for the band, which opened the Rolling Stones concert, which played at Fallon, who toured the States and who even took a selfie with Miley Cyrus (yes, even that is to remember). In addition to setting a new record: they are in fact the first Italian group to win an award in an international category, as well as the first band to perform at the MTV EMA. In the past Ramazzotti, Jovanotti, Ligabue, Ferro and Bocelli sang on stage, but no local band had ever been seen. Until today.

And that they were about to combine it big we had already understood from the atmosphere that reigned on the red carpet, and that you find in part in our Instagram stories: the Måneskin – and their outfits – were the most anticipated of the evening. But it was also clear from the exultation of the audience present at the arena every time their name was heard.

The evening itself was a return to the show we knew, after last year’s virtual edition. To open the dance Ed Sheeran, fresh from the publication of the new = e who won the ‘Best Artist’ and ‘Best Song’ awards with Bad Habits.

Then rapper Saweetie, then Maluma arrives on stage to collect the ‘Best Latin’ award and gives us the best sentence of the evening: «Colombia is not Pablo Escobar anymore. Colombia is Maluma, is J Balvin “. Give him wrong. Then again Saweetie: “It is important that we all respect each other, so we must be close to the LGBT community.” A comment that the public expected after someone criticized the choice of location, Orbán’s Hungary. And that MTV sends back to the sender with the institution of the MTV Generation Change Award, dedicated to young people belonging to the LGBTQ + community who seek to change things around the world.



Returning to music, in addition to ‘ours’ another band won a record of the evening, that of the highest number of statuettes to take home. They are BTS, not present at the show. For them ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best K-Pop’, ‘Best Group’, and ‘Biggest Fans’. Best video, rightly so, a Montero by Lil Nas X. Another Italian who takes home an award is AKA7ven, the ‘Best Italian Act’ of this edition. Find the full list of winners below.

Are MTV awards not what they used to be? Perhaps it’s true. But tonight, that was and what they are takes a back seat, as does the number of statuettes brought home by the artists. Tonight, like it or not, it was Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas’s evening. 2021 is almost over but it is worth participating in something again, given the trend.

All the winners

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran *

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd



Best Pop

BTS *

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits *

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) *

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow



Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More *

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie *

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta *

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia



Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin *

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Gross

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD *

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma *

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *



Best K-Pop

BTS *

LISA Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ TWICE

Best Group

BTS *

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo *

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS *

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power *

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

HER – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)