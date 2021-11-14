MTV EMA 2021: Måneskin win in the ‘Best Rock’ category
The thing that this year Italy wins everything seems to be true: the MTV EMA, from Budapest, have just ended and Italy has won again. Måneskin took home the award as ‘Best Rock’, a category in which they were nominated along with bands such as Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon and Coldplay.
An award that the four Romans received on the stage of the Budapest Sports Arena «Thanks to our fans and our team. But let’s also say one thing: Many told us that we would not make it. Well, they were wrong, ”Damiano said.
An award that closes very unforgettable weeks for the band, which opened the Rolling Stones concert, which played at Fallon, who toured the States and who even took a selfie with Miley Cyrus (yes, even that is to remember). In addition to setting a new record: they are in fact the first Italian group to win an award in an international category, as well as the first band to perform at the MTV EMA. In the past Ramazzotti, Jovanotti, Ligabue, Ferro and Bocelli sang on stage, but no local band had ever been seen. Until today.
And that they were about to combine it big we had already understood from the atmosphere that reigned on the red carpet, and that you find in part in our Instagram stories: the Måneskin – and their outfits – were the most anticipated of the evening. But it was also clear from the exultation of the audience present at the arena every time their name was heard.
The evening itself was a return to the show we knew, after last year’s virtual edition. To open the dance Ed Sheeran, fresh from the publication of the new = e who won the ‘Best Artist’ and ‘Best Song’ awards with Bad Habits.
Then rapper Saweetie, then Maluma arrives on stage to collect the ‘Best Latin’ award and gives us the best sentence of the evening: «Colombia is not Pablo Escobar anymore. Colombia is Maluma, is J Balvin “. Give him wrong. Then again Saweetie: “It is important that we all respect each other, so we must be close to the LGBT community.” A comment that the public expected after someone criticized the choice of location, Orbán’s Hungary. And that MTV sends back to the sender with the institution of the MTV Generation Change Award, dedicated to young people belonging to the LGBTQ + community who seek to change things around the world.
Returning to music, in addition to ‘ours’ another band won a record of the evening, that of the highest number of statuettes to take home. They are BTS, not present at the show. For them ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best K-Pop’, ‘Best Group’, and ‘Biggest Fans’. Best video, rightly so, a Montero by Lil Nas X. Another Italian who takes home an award is AKA7ven, the ‘Best Italian Act’ of this edition. Find the full list of winners below.
Are MTV awards not what they used to be? Perhaps it’s true. But tonight, that was and what they are takes a back seat, as does the number of statuettes brought home by the artists. Tonight, like it or not, it was Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas’s evening. 2021 is almost over but it is worth participating in something again, given the trend.
All the winners
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran *
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS *
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits *
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) *
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More *
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie *
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta *
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin *
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Gross
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD *
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma *
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *
Best K-Pop
BTS *
LISA Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ TWICE
Best Group
BTS *
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo *
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS *
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power *
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
HER – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)