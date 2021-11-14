MTV EMAS tonight live from Budapest

It’s the night of the MTV EMAs. Live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, the curtain rises on the show which will be presented by rapper artist and entrepreneur Saweetie.

THE GUESTS

Taking the stage: Grammy Award-winning Ed Sheeran, who will return to the EMAs stage for the third time, following the release of his fourth album. This year the artist received five nominations, including “Best Artist” and “Best Pop”. And for the second time, however, they will be present at the EMAs: the best-selling rock band Imagine Dragons with their new single “Enemy” with the rapper and artist – also Grammy nominated – JID; the musician and songwriter, winner of the MTV EMA 2020 “Best Push” award, YUNGBLUD who will perform on the famous stage with his latest single “fleabag” and Maluma, a Latin icon known internationally.

Absolute debut on the stage of the EMAs instead for: Måneskin, the Italian rock revelation that is driving the world crazy, who recently released the new single “MAMMAMIA” and which comes with 3 nominations for “Best Rock”, “Best Group” and “Best Italian Act”; the young British Griff, after the release of her first mixtape “One Foot in Front of the Other”; the Norwegian, indie pop musician and MTV artist PUSH, girl in red who will present the hit single “Serotonin” taken from her first album in the international charts, “If i could make it go quiet” and, finally, the international pop star Kim Petras, fresh from an electrifying performance during the VMAs pre-show where she sang her latest single “Future Starts Now”.

THE LIST OF NOMINATIONS

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Gross

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSE

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Lact

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

HER – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

WHERE TO SEE THE EMAs

In Italy, the event will be broadcast live starting from 8.00 pm with the Pre Show and from 9.00 pm with the Live Show and will be broadcast on MTV (Sky 131 channel and streaming on NOW), on MTV Music (Sky 132 and 704 channel. ) and on VH1 (channel 67 of digital terrestrial, 22 of Tivùsat and 715 of Sky). On Comedy Central (Sky channel 129 and streaming on NOW) only the Live Show will be broadcast, always live. While on Paramount Network (channel 27 of digital terrestrial, 27 of Tivùsat also in HD and 158 of Sky in HD) and Spike (channel 49 of digital terrestrial, 26 of Tivùsat and 169 of Sky) will be broadcast from 11.20pm.

Furthermore, those who tune in to MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, as well as in the reruns on Paramount Network and Spike, will have the opportunity to follow the event with the hot commentary of Carolina Di Domenico and Guglielmo Scilla: gossip and curiosity, without removing space for the show. While on MTV Music the event can be followed in the original language, without the commentary in Italian.

WEB

https://www.mtvema.com/it-it

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok