MTV EMAS tonight live from Budapest
It’s the night of the MTV EMAs. Live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, the curtain rises on the show which will be presented by rapper artist and entrepreneur Saweetie.
THE GUESTS
Taking the stage: Grammy Award-winning Ed Sheeran, who will return to the EMAs stage for the third time, following the release of his fourth album. This year the artist received five nominations, including “Best Artist” and “Best Pop”. And for the second time, however, they will be present at the EMAs: the best-selling rock band Imagine Dragons with their new single “Enemy” with the rapper and artist – also Grammy nominated – JID; the musician and songwriter, winner of the MTV EMA 2020 “Best Push” award, YUNGBLUD who will perform on the famous stage with his latest single “fleabag” and Maluma, a Latin icon known internationally.
Absolute debut on the stage of the EMAs instead for: Måneskin, the Italian rock revelation that is driving the world crazy, who recently released the new single “MAMMAMIA” and which comes with 3 nominations for “Best Rock”, “Best Group” and “Best Italian Act”; the young British Griff, after the release of her first mixtape “One Foot in Front of the Other”; the Norwegian, indie pop musician and MTV artist PUSH, girl in red who will present the hit single “Serotonin” taken from her first album in the international charts, “If i could make it go quiet” and, finally, the international pop star Kim Petras, fresh from an electrifying performance during the VMAs pre-show where she sang her latest single “Future Starts Now”.
THE LIST OF NOMINATIONS
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Gross
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSE
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Lact
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
HER – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
WHERE TO SEE THE EMAs
In Italy, the event will be broadcast live starting from 8.00 pm with the Pre Show and from 9.00 pm with the Live Show and will be broadcast on MTV (Sky 131 channel and streaming on NOW), on MTV Music (Sky 132 and 704 channel. ) and on VH1 (channel 67 of digital terrestrial, 22 of Tivùsat and 715 of Sky). On Comedy Central (Sky channel 129 and streaming on NOW) only the Live Show will be broadcast, always live. While on Paramount Network (channel 27 of digital terrestrial, 27 of Tivùsat also in HD and 158 of Sky in HD) and Spike (channel 49 of digital terrestrial, 26 of Tivùsat and 169 of Sky) will be broadcast from 11.20pm.
Furthermore, those who tune in to MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, as well as in the reruns on Paramount Network and Spike, will have the opportunity to follow the event with the hot commentary of Carolina Di Domenico and Guglielmo Scilla: gossip and curiosity, without removing space for the show. While on MTV Music the event can be followed in the original language, without the commentary in Italian.
