Mtv Europe Music Awards 2021: guests, nominations and where to see the EMAs on TV

The appointment is for Sunday 14 November live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, conducted by Saweetie, between the performers Maluma and Måneskin

Here we are, a few hours to the great musical event that every year attracts the attention of the public internationally. Sunday November 14th Saweetie will host the 28th edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards, great anticipation for the performance of the Måneskin, also nominated in three categories.

MTV EMA 2021, THE SHOW

MTV Europe Music Awards, the host will be Saweetie

Everything is ready for the event that for years has been giving away iconic outfits, funny curtains and performances destined to make music history. If in 2020 the management was entrusted to the Little Mix, this year the house charges will be done by Saweetie.

The American rapper, class 1993, in fact, will have the task of accompanying the public throughout the evening.

MTV EMA 2021, THE PERFORMERS

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021, the nominees

In recent days, the production of the show has unveiled the names of the artists who will take the stage of the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna to bring music and energy.

Great expectation for the Måneskin (PHOTO), ready to conquer the public with their extraordinary determination, also present Ed Sheeran, Maluma, YUNGBLUD, Imagine Dragons with the rapper JID, Kim Petras, girl in red And Griff.

MTV EMA 2021, THE PRESENTERS

MTV Europe Music Awards, Diodato celebrates the victory: the video

Let’s now pass to the names of the international stars who will instead have the task of delivering the coveted prizes: Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Ryan Tedder, Drew McIntyre, Olly Alexander, Joel Corry And Manu Gavassi.

MTV EMA 2021, THE NOMINATIONS

MTV EMAs, first guests announced: Maluma, Måneskin and Kim Petras

Regarding the nominations, Justin Bieber will present himself at the starting line with eight nominations (PHOTO), following Doja Cat And Lil Nas X with six nominations each, among the artists vying for the various prizes too Lady Gaga, David Guetta, Little Mix, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira and Gross.

MTV EMA 2021, WHERE TO SEE THEM

Finally, where to follow the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021? The show will be broadcast live starting at 8.00 pm with the Pre Show and from 9.00 pm with the Live Show and will be broadcast on MTV (Sky 131 channel and streaming on NOW), on MTV Music (Sky 132 and 704 channel) and on VH1 (channel 67 of digital terrestrial, 22 of Tivùsat and 715 of Sky). On Comedy Central (Sky channel 129 and streaming on NOW) only the Live Show will be broadcast, always live. While on Paramount Network (channel 27 of digital terrestrial, 27 of Tivùsat also in HD and 158 of Sky in HD) and Spike (channel 49 of digital terrestrial, 26 of Tivùsat and 169 of Sky) will be broadcast from 11.20pm.

