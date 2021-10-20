MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nominations, where to see it

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 are an event organized every year by MTV, now in its 28th edition, which will be held on November 14, 2021.

The 2021 edition will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: when it airs

In Italy, the show will be broadcast live Sunday 14 November 2021, starting from 20 hours, with the Pre Show, and from 21 hours, with the Live Show, and will air on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination

Below, you will find all the nomination.

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Gross

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSE

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Lact

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

HER – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act

Aka7even

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkomi

For the Best Italian Act, are nominated Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin And Rkomi.

The fifth Italian named artist was chosen by the MTV fanbase through the official profile Instagram by MTV Italia. Fans were able to choose between Aka7even, Blanco, Coma_Cose, Federico Rossi and Sangiovanni and decreed Aka7even as the fifth nominated.

For the Best Italian Act, voting will take place from 20 October until 10 November on the site mtvema.com.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: All Out

On the occasion of the MTV EMA 2021, MTV has announced a partnership with All Out, an international movement for the defense of the rights of LGBTQ + community. The partnership provides for the broadcasting of the campaigns of All Out, through which the values ​​of diversity, equity and inclusion worldwide.

To celebrate the commitment of young people around the world who are committed to building a more inclusive and equitable society, promoting open dialogue and the abolition of anti-LGBTQ + policies, MTV and All Out have established the award MTV EMA Generation Change Award.