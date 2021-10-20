News

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nominations, where to see it

Posted on
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 are an event organized every year by MTV, now in its 28th edition, which will be held on November 14, 2021.

The 2021 edition will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: when it airs

In Italy, the show will be broadcast live Sunday 14 November 2021, starting from 20 hours, with the Pre Show, and from 21 hours, with the Live Show, and will air on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: nomination

Below, you will find all the nomination.

Best Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey
Gross
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSE
TWICE

Best Group

BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Lact
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
HER – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act

Aka7even
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkomi

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: Best Italian Act

For the Best Italian Act, are nominated Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin And Rkomi.

The fifth Italian named artist was chosen by the MTV fanbase through the official profile Instagram by MTV Italia. Fans were able to choose between Aka7even, Blanco, Coma_Cose, Federico Rossi and Sangiovanni and decreed Aka7even as the fifth nominated.

For the Best Italian Act, voting will take place from 20 October until 10 November on the site mtvema.com.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: All Out

On the occasion of the MTV EMA 2021, MTV has announced a partnership with All Out, an international movement for the defense of the rights of LGBTQ + community. The partnership provides for the broadcasting of the campaigns of All Out, through which the values ​​of diversity, equity and inclusion worldwide.

To celebrate the commitment of young people around the world who are committed to building a more inclusive and equitable society, promoting open dialogue and the abolition of anti-LGBTQ + policies, MTV and All Out have established the award MTV EMA Generation Change Award.

