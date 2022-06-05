Entertainment

MTV Movie Awards 2022: What you need to know to see the red carpet of the event

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Today you can see the MTV Movie Awards 2022an event that will once again reward the most popular of cinema, television and streaming with the golden popcorn statuette.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mia Khalifa and her curious and unexpected comment for Shakira in the midst of her separation from Piqué

7 mins ago

This was the transformation of Natalie Portman to play Jacqueline Kennedy

7 mins ago

Video: Nodal Strikes Back Espinoza Paz for defending J Balvin | News from Mexico

18 mins ago

TikTok: Top 10 most popular beauty products this year!

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button