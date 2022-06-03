MTV Movie Awards 2022: What you need to know to see the red carpet of the event

This weekend you can see the MTV Movie Awards 2022an event that will once again reward the most popular of cinema, television and streaming with the golden popcorn statuette.

A recent event that has been hit by the pandemic in its 2020 edition returns this year with great titles among its nominees, including films such as “Spider-Man: No way home” and “The Batman”; while among their faces are Zendaya and Tom Holland as some of the competitors in the acting categories.

When and where to watch the 2022 MTV Movie Awards

The 2022 MTV Movie Awrds will take place next Sunday, June 5 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony will be broadcast on the MTV Latino channel and can be seen at 11 p.m. in Chile. In addition, the event will be broadcast on open television on the Chilevisión screens on Monday, June 6 at midnight.

Known here is the complete list of nominates to win a golden popcorn statuette.

When and where to see the red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards 2022

Although MTV has not reported whether it will broadcast the red carpet, in its 2021 edition it could be seen live online through the youtube channel.

Waiting for the passing of the celebrities on the red carpet, let’s remember some looks that have been seen at the MTV Movie Awards. Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn and Anthony Mackie were some of the Marvel figures that dazzled on the catwalk.

Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss were also part of the 2021 event.

The first to inaugurate an outfit in 2022 was Vanessa Hudgens, who attended the awards presentation in a short dress with bright polka dots.