MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Full list of nominees
The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back!
This Sunday, June 5, there will be one more installment of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which recognize the best of film and television. Also, on the same day, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will be heldwhich recognize the best of reality shows.
Vanessa Hudgens will be in charge of presenting the first part of the ceremonywhile The Bachelorette star, Tayshia Adams will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
This year’s list of nominees includes Spider-Man: No Way Home, euphoria Y TheBatman. While the UNSCRIPTED awards show features RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset Y summer-house as their most nominated shows.
MTV Movie & TV Awards
Best film
best series
Best Performance in a Motion Picture
Best Performance in a Series
best hero
best villain
best kiss
Best Comedy Performance
breakout performance
best fight
scariest performance
Best team
best hook-up
Best song
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
Best Documentary Reality Series
Best Competition Show
best lifestyle show
best new series
Best reality star
Best Reality Romance
best talk show
best presenter
Social Star Revelation
best fight
Best Comeback in a Reality
Best Music Documentary
In addition to the nominees, Jennifer Lopez will be awarded with the Generation Award, Jack Black will be recognized with the Comedy Genius Award Y Bethenny Frankel will receive the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.