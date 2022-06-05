Entertainment

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back!

This Sunday, June 5, there will be one more installment of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which recognize the best of film and television. Also, on the same day, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will be heldwhich recognize the best of reality shows.

Vanessa Hudgens will be in charge of presenting the first part of the ceremonywhile The Bachelorette star, Tayshia Adams will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

This year’s list of nominees includes Spider-Man: No Way Home, euphoria Y TheBatman. While the UNSCRIPTED awards show features RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset Y summer-house as their most nominated shows.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Best film

  • dunes
  • scream
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • The Adam Project
  • batman

best series

  • euphoria
  • Inventing Anna
  • Loki
  • Squid Game
  • ted lasso
  • Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

  • Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
  • Robert Pattinson: The Batman
  • Sandra Bullock: The Lost City
  • Timothée Chalamet: Dune
  • Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

  • Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
  • Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
  • Lily James: Pam & Tommy
  • Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
  • Zendaya: Euphoria

best hero

  • Daniel Craig: No Time to Die
  • Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight
  • Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
  • Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best villain

  • Colin Farrell: The Batman
  • Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City
  • James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills
  • Victoria Pedretti: You
  • Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss

  • Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria
  • Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
  • Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever
  • Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman
  • Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance

  • Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
  • John Cena: Peacemaker
  • Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever
  • Megan Stalter: Hacks
  • Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

breakout performance

  • Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
  • Ariana DeBose: West Side Story
  • Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
  • Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
  • Sophia DiMartinoLoki

best fight

  • Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow
  • Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria
  • Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

scariest performance

  • Jenna Ortega: Scream
  • Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills
  • Mia Goth: X
  • Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
  • Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best team

  • Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson
  • Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
  • The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

best hook-up

  • euphoria
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Pam & Tommy
  • Sex/Life
  • Sex Lives of College Girls

Best song

  • “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect
  • “Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
  • “Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria
  • “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Charm cast / Charm

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Best Documentary Reality Series

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta
  • Selling Sunset
  • summer-house
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Show

  • American Idol
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • The Masked Singer

best lifestyle show

  • Bar Rescue
  • Dr Pimple Popper
  • Making It
  • Selena + Chef
  • queer eye

best new series

  • Hart to Heart
  • Teen Mom: Family Reunion
  • The D’Amelio Show
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
  • Queen of the Universe

Best reality star

  • Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
  • Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
  • Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
  • Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Reality Romance

  • Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
  • Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
  • Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
  • Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

best talk show

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

best presenter

  • Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
  • Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
  • Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
  • RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Social Star Revelation

  • Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
  • Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
  • Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
  • Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
  • Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

best fight

  • Bosch vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
  • Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
  • Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Comeback in a Reality

  • Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
  • Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
  • Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
  • Sher: Ex on the Beach
  • Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Best Music Documentary

  • JANET JACKSON.
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Oasis Knebworth 1996
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
  • The Beatles: Get Back

In addition to the nominees, Jennifer Lopez will be awarded with the Generation Award, Jack Black will be recognized with the Comedy Genius Award Y Bethenny Frankel will receive the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.

