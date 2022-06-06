MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: How to watch the Live Stream?

Getty A general view of the atmosphere at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be this Sunday, June 5, and for this edition, MTV announced in May that the 2022 event will combine the MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. This is the fifth year that the ceremony will honor both film and television.

Today, starting at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the event will be hosted by actress/singer Vanessa Hudgens and The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams.

Among the most voted of the night in the category of films to “Spider-Man: Far from home”, with a total of seven nominations, “Euphoria” with six nominations and “The Batman” with four nominations. Tom Holland and Zendaya were nominated for best kiss after their characters as Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson gave an emotional goodbye in the third film. They will be up against Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike for their romantic moment on Euphoria Season 2.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

How to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards online?

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on MTV or MTV.com (by signing in to a TV provider account) this Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8: 00 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards is also available for live streaming on Paramount+ and other Paramount channels, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount Network and VH1. Also on live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The ceremony will be viewed online on Paramount+ and on any live TV streaming service the network offers, including DirecTV Stream ($70 and up per month), FuboTV ($70 and up per month), Hulu with Live TV ($70 and up). more per month), Philo ($25 and up per month), or YouTube TV ($65 per month).

You can watch a live stream of MTV and over 100 other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV free trial

Once registered on FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier”. Fox is included in all of them, but you can choose any package and any add-on you want with your five-day free trial:

DirecTV Stream free trial

Once registered in DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the DirecTV Stream website.

Watch MTV plus 75 other top cable news, entertainment and sports channels on demand with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, which comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $70 for the ad-supported plan or $76 for the ad-free package. The package also lets you watch thousands of popular TV shows, movies, and original content, and you can add Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, and other channels for an additional monthly fee.

Hulu with Live TV free trial

Once signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the Hulu with Live TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu with Live TV website.

Paramount+ subscriptions include access to CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel. The streamer costs $5 per month for the Essential plan with ads or $10 per month for the Premium option without ads; save when you sign up for an annual package ($50 or $100 per year, respectively). Subscriptions come with access to thousands of hours of movies and TV series, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, South Park: The Streaming Wars, the entire Star Trek franchise, the Yellowstone 1883 prequel, and more.

Paramount+ free trial

Once registered with Paramount+, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Paramount+ website.

Philo’s Live TV subscription is $25 per month and includes MTV and over 50 other classic TV, lifestyle and news channels. Subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create up to 10 profiles, and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year.

Test Philo

Once registered in Philo, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Philo website.

For $65 per month, YouTube TV streaming subscription includes MTV and over 85 other live news, entertainment and sports channels. New subscribers can get their first three months for $55 per month; after that, it’s $65 a month. YouTube TV subscriptions include unlimited digital recording and up to six accounts.

Try YouTube

Once registered on YouTube, you can watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the YouTube app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the YouTube website.

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

You can watch the red carpet live on this live stream provided by MTV:

Play

MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Replay LIVE ✨ Join us for a live look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet with commentary from hosts (and RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars!) Symone and Kerri Colby. #mtv #mtvmovieawards Subscribe to MTV: goo.gl/NThuhC More from MTV: Official MTV Website: mtv.com/ Like MTV: facebook.com/MTV Follow MTV: twitter.com/MTV MTV Instagram: instagram.com/mtv # MTV is your destination for… 2022-06-03T16:50:11Z

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

