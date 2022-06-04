MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, live at dawn from June 5 to 6 on MTV Spain

Advertising

This weekend, MTV rolls out its red carpet for great international artists to celebrate pop culture twice with the “MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022” and the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED”. Thus, in the early hours of Sunday 5 to Monday 6 at 02:00 a.m., MTV fans will be able to enjoy the “MT Movie & TV Awards 2022” which, presented by actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, will celebrate the best of cinema and strings; and at 04:00 the «MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED», hosted by television celebrity Tayshia Adams, and which will reward the best television programs for the second time in history. Both events will be held at the famous Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and can be seen live and exclusively on MTV Spain.

This year, the actress and singer vanessa hudgens (tick, tick…BOOM!) is in charge of presenting the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 in which the great series of the moment, euphoria (7) and Loki (3), lead the list of nominations; and where Spider-Man: No Way Home (7) and batman (4) will fight to take the coveted award for “Best Film”. In addition, these awards will also recognize the work of the actors and actresses of the moment, as is the case with Lady Gagawho is nominated for her role in The House of Gucci for “Best Performance in a Film” and Lily Jamesnominated for the first time for “Best Series Performance” for her performance in Pam & Tommyamong others.

After this celebration come the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, that presented by Tayshia Adams (The Bachelorette), who won the award for “Best Dating Show” at the last edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED 2021, will reward the most outstanding unscripted programs and reality shows of the year. Among these are Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sunset: The Golden Mile, American Idol, RuPaul: Queens of Drag, Selena + Chef, The D’Amelio Show Y The Drew Barrymore Showamong others.

The thing does not end here, since one more year the iconic DJ Snoopadelicalso know as «Snoop Dog”, the American rapper, songwriter, actor, businessman and producer, will take the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 to perform a unique performance. Furthermore, for the fifth time in the history of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, mtv will give you the Comedy Genius Award to the indisputable Jack Blackthe actor and musician nominated for the Golden Globe for the film School of Rock.

But these are not the only surprises, since the prizes will also have the category best music momentfor which fans of mtv have voted their favorite musical moments from the scenes of the movies and series of the moment, among which are The “Wrecking Ball” Bridgertons, Cinderella: “Million to One”, Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”, Emily in Paris: “Dynamite” Y Charm: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”among others, through @MTV’s Instagram Stories.

