MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: The best of the red carpet

This Sunday, June 5, the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 were held, where stars like Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo stood out both at the event -as they were some of the few winners- and on the red carpet, where they revived the nostalgia for the fashion of the beginning of the millennium and they stole all the gazes of the photographers.

The absence of Zendaya – who won an award for her performance in Euphoria – was noted both at the event and on the red carpet, since the 25-year-old actress is one of the contemporary celebrities who most often makes an impact with her outfits in events of this kind. However, his absence did not mean that the event did not have more than a couple of outfits that were applauded and reminded us that nostalgia for the aesthetics of the 2000s is one of the biggest trends of the moment.

Jennifer Lopez

The media actress and singer Jennifer Lopez received two awards at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, one for “Best Song” for “Marry Me” and the recognition “MTV Generation Award”. What better reminder of nostalgia for the 2000s than paying tribute to Jennifer Lopez? Despite not being in attendance alongside her husband-to-be, Ben Affleck, J-Lo turned heads on the red carpet in a simple black dress signed by Monot with turn-of-the-millennium vibes.

Jennifer Lopez. AFP/Chris Delmas



sydney sweeney

The young actress belonging to the cast of “Euphoria” took the stage to receive the award for “Best Fight” for her already famous scene alongside Alexa Demie in the acclaimed series. Sydney wore an ensemble signed by Miu Miu where the main protagonist was a silver low-rise mini skirt, a trend from two decades ago that is back.

Sidney Sweeney. AP/Richard Shotwell



Olivia Rodrigo

The young singer Olivia Rodrigo has become in a short time one of the most prominent celebrities in this type of event, and a style icon for generation Z. Olivia Rodrigo wore a black dress with straps to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards crusaders type halterand a hairstyle that was ultimately a nod to the Y2K aesthetic.

Olivia Rodrigo. AFP/Michael Tran



Vanessa Hudgens

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards as a presenter. She wore an unforgettable purple design by Vera Wang, which was accompanied by a pair of platforms, earrings and hairstyle that also revived the nostalgia for Y2K fashion.

Vanessa Hudgens. AP/Richard Shotwell



