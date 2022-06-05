MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: What time and where to see the awards?

This Sunday, June 5, the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: UNSCRIPTED will be held, awards given by the well-known television network, in a special edition, which merges its awards for the seventh art and the best of television (series and reality shows).

On this occasion, the awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, with Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams hosting. The appointment is at 7 pm (Peruvian time)

Among the productions with the most nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 there’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in the movies group; and “Euphoria”, in the series; and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, in reality shows.

This edition will have new categories. On the movies and TV side are Best Song and one called ‘Here for the hookup’. While in reality shows there are Best Comeback of a Reality, Best Music of a Documentary, Best Romance of Reality and Best Star of Reality.

Where to watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Movistar

Analog Movistar: 069

Movistar digital: 602

Satellite Movistar: 387

clear tv

Clear TV: 80

Claro Satellite TV: 59

DirecTV

264

The awards can also be seen, for free, from the PlutoTV website.

Main categories

film and television

Best film

“dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

“The Adam Project”

“TheBatman”

best series

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lassos”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock: “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”

Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”

Sidney Sweeney: “Euphoria”

Zendaya: “Euphoria”

best superhero

Daniel Craig: “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”

Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best villain

Colin Farrell: “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe: “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney: “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti: “You”

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”

Poopies and the snake: “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz: “The Batman”

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”

John Cena: “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter: “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds: “Free Guy”

acting discovery

Alana Haim: “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose: “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”

Sophia DiMartino: “Loki”

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude: “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Here for the Hookup

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”: Jennifer Hudson -. “Respect”

“Just Look Up”: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star”: Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)”: Jennifer Lopez – “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”: Encanto Cast – “Encanto”

Reality shows

Best Documentary Reality Series

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset”

“SummerHouse”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

best competition series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Reality

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Poppers”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

Best reality star

Chris “CT” Tamburello: “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause: “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard: “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

best talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

