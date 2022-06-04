MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2022

This weekend, MTV rolls out its red carpet featuring major international artists to celebrate pop culture twice with the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

Thus, in the early hours of Sunday 5 to Monday 6 at 02:00 a.m., MTV fans will be able to enjoy the 2022 MT Movie & TV Awards which, presented by actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, will celebrate the best of cinema and series; and at 04:00 the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by television celebrity Tayshia Adams, and which will reward the best television programs for the second time in history. Both events will be held at the famous Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and can be seen live and exclusively on MTV Spain.

This year, the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick… BOOM!) is in charge of presenting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in which the great series of the moment, Euphoria (7) and Loki (3), lead the nominations list; and where Spider-Man: No Way Home (7) and The Batman (4) will battle it out for the coveted “Best Picture” award. In addition, these awards will also recognize the work of the actors and actresses of the moment, such as Lady Gaga, who is nominated for “Best Performance in a Film” for her role in La Casa Gucci, and Lily James, nominated for the first time for “Best Series Performance” for his performance in Pam & Tommy, among others.

After this celebration comes the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, presented by Tayshia Adams (The Bachelorette), who won the award for “Best Dating Show” in the last edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED 2021 , will reward the most outstanding non-scripted programs and reality shows of the year. These include Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sunset: The Golden Mile, American Idol, RuPaul: Queens of Drag, Selena + Chef, The D’Amelio Show, and The Drew Barrymore Show, among others.

The thing does not end here, since one more year the iconic DJ Snoopadelic, also known as Snoop Dog, the American rapper, composer, actor, businessman and producer, will take the stage of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 to perform only. Additionally, for the fifth time in the history of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will present the “Comedy Genius Award” to the undisputed Jack Black, the Golden Globe-nominated actor and musician for the film School of Rock.

But these are not the only surprises, since the awards will also have the category “Best Musical Moment”, for which MTV fans will be able to vote for their favorite musical moments from the scenes of the movies and series of the moment, among which There are Los Bridgertons “Wrecking Ball”, Cinderella: “Million to One”, Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”, Emily in Paris: “Dynamite” and Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, among others, via @MTV’s Instagram Stories through June 3.