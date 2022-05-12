MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Euphoria’ lead the nominations

On June 5, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held, which, this time, will be merged with another award from the television network: the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which recognizes reality shows. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ are the productions with the most nominations.

On Wednesday, May 11, MTV announced the nominations for its various categories, several of which are gender-neutral, combining actors and actresses into one. There are also categories in which movies compete with series. Starting May 11, fans can vote for all 26 categories at vote.mtv.com

This edition will have new categories. On the movies and TV side are Best Song and one called ‘Here for the hookup’. While in reality shows there are Best Comeback of a Reality, Best Music of a Documentary, Best Romance of Reality and Best Star of Reality.

In last year’s edition, held on May 15, the hostess was the comedian Leslie Jones. For this year’s, it has not yet been announced who she will be.

Main categories

film and television

Best film

“dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

“The Adam Project”

“TheBatman”

best series

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lassos”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Lady Gaga: “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson: “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock: “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet: “Dune”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly: “Yellowstone”

Lily James: “Pam & Tommy”

Sidney Sweeney: “Euphoria”

Zendaya: “Euphoria”

best superhero

Daniel Craig: “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac: “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson: “Black Widow”

Simu Liu: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best villain

Colin Farrell: “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe: “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney: “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti: “You”

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: “Euphoria”

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: “Emily in Paris”

Poopies and the snake: “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz: “The Batman”

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein: “Ted Lasso”

John Cena: “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter: “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds: “Free Guy”

acting discovery

Alana Haim: “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose: “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder: “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon: “Squid Game”

Sophia DiMartino: “Loki”

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows: “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy: “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude: “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Here for the Hookup

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

Best song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”: Jennifer Hudson -. “Respect”

“Just Look Up”: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star”: Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)”: Jennifer Lopez – “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”: Encanto Cast – “Encanto”

Reality shows

Best Documentary Reality Series

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset”

“SummerHouse”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

best competition series

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Reality

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Poppers”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

Best reality star

Chris “CT” Tamburello: “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause: “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard: “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

best talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

