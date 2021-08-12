MTV Video Music Award 2021 nominations, when airing

They have been made known the nominations of the MTV Video Music Award 2021 and to look at everyone from the top of his 7 nominations is Justin Bieber. A triumph for the Canadian singer.

MTV Video Music Award 2021, the most nominated singers

Justin Bieber is nominated for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Pop. It also features alongside DJ Khaled and Drake on the track ‘Popstar’ while the single ‘Peaches’ – with Daniel Caesar and Giveon – competes for Best Collaboration, Best Pop and Best Editing. Finally, also in Best Cinematography he got a nomination thanks to “Holy” alongside Chance The Rapper.

Good also Megan Thee Stallion, second in terms of applications. For her 6 possible awards, many of which come from her hit “WAP” by Cardi B, which is in contention for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop. But it can also boast the presence in Best Hip-Hop and Artist of the year.

At five nominations we find Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and K-Pop group BTS.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021, when will they be held?

The 2021 MTV VMAs will return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the first time since 2013 and will air live on Sunday, September 12th.

MTV Video Music Award 2021, all nominations

Following the categories and official nominations.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doya Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’

Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘drivers license’

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Pole G

Saweetie

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’

Loading... Advertisements

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Prisoner’

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – ‘positions’

Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘good 4 u’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift – ‘willow’

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘On Me (remix)’

Moneybagg Yo – ‘Said Sum’

Pole G – ‘RAPSTAR’

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – ‘FRANCHISE’

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – ‘Use My Voice’

Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’

John Mayer – ‘Last Train Home’

The Killers – ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

Kings Of Leon – ‘The Bandit’

Lenny Kravitz – ‘Raise Vibration”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’

Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Chris Brown and Young Thug – ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon – ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – ‘Come Through’

SZA – ‘Good Days’