MTV Video Music Award 2022: Discover the new categories

Who will succeed BTS, Olivia Rodrigo or again Lil Nas X for the MTV VMAs 2022 ? You will have the answer on August 28th. The nominees have already been revealed, showing Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X as the big favorites of 2022 with seven nominations each. Stromae is also in the running to win the prize for the Best Committed Video for his music video “Sons of joy“, dedicated to prostitutes.

In addition, some new features have been added this year for the 39th edition. Thus, two new categories have been added: Best Performance in the Multiverse : “We saw an opportunity to showcase and honor the best, most impactful performances and celebrate artists who have found creative ways to use these spaces,” explained a spokesperson for MTV at the site The Hill. Artists and platforms well known to the general public — especially young people — make up the list of nominees: Ariana Grande on Fortnite, BLACKPINK on PUBG Mobile, BTS on Minecraft, Justin Bieber on Wave, and Charli XCX and Twenty One Pilots on Roblox. As well as Best Long Form Video, where the 10-minute clip appears Taylor Swift’s All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

The ceremony will be presented by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow and will also be marked by the return of Red Hot Chili Peppers. 22 years after their last appearance, the Californian rockers will receive the prize for Global Icon Award for their clips that have marked the public for more than 30 years. The group will give a concert during the ceremony, as will BLACKPINK, Maneskin, Nicki MinajLizzo, J Balvin or Anitta. Note that thanks to these new appointments, the big favorites are now Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Harry Styles, each being appointed eight times.

Introducing your 2022 #VMA Global Icon Award Containers… @ChiliPeppers!!! AND they’re performing on the #VMA stage for the first time in TWO DECADES! Don’t miss it – Sunday, August 28 at 8p on @MTV ✨ pic.twitter.com/hai2K63u6n — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 19, 2022

The ceremony will be broadcast on August 29 at 6:15 p.m. in France on MTV.

The 2022 MTV VMAs Nominations List

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Maneskin

SEVENTEEN

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & the Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalia ft. the Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST POP VIDEO

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – caterer”

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

BEST R&B VIDEO

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

BEST ALTERNATE VIDEO

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”

BEST LATIN VIDEO

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

BEST K-POP VIDEO

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “LOCO”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

BEST ENGAGED VIDEO

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Sons of joy”

BEST PUSH PERFORMANCE

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Long Chair”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LONG FORMAT VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 units

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA branches ft. The Weeknd

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALIA – “SAOKO”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”