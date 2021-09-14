MTV Video Music Awards 2021, winners and (old and new) icons

Style icon, in our opinion, Jennifer Lopez, who does not pay for having caused a furore on the red carpet in Venice together with his partner Ben Affleck, did an encore (with another dress, miniskirt and top) right on the paco of the MTV VMAs 2021. As if the jet leg did not exist, it is appeared on the show to wish MTV a happy birthday: «Happy 40th birthday, MTV! Tonight is your party and I have to tell you, tonight it’s so nice to be here in my hometown for the VMAs. ”

The real superstar, however, was Madonna, unexpected as great guest of the evening. The pop star appeared tight in a black leather suit, recounting her first arrival in New York at the age of 19 and the time the taxi driver had left her at Times Squadre, “in the middle of it all,” and then send a message between the lines, before leaving: “We are still here, dear ones,” said the Queen of Pop.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021, all winners

Video of the Year: Lil Nas X – Montenero (Call Me By Your Name)

Nominated: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP; DJ Khaled ft. Drake – Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber); Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More; Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits; The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Song of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

In nomination: 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood; Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open; BTS – Dynamite; Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP; Dua Lipa – Levitating;

Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

Nominated: Ariana Grande; Doja Cat; Megan Thee Stallion; Olivia Rodrigo; Taylor Swift

Video for Good: Billie Eilish – Your Power

Nominated: Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil; HER – Fight For You; Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful; Lil Nas X – Montenero (Call Me By Your Name); Pharrell Williams ft. Jay- Z – Entrepreneur

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Nominated: 24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records; Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast; The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records; Polo G – Columbia Records; Saweetie – Warner Records

Global Icon Award: Foo Fighters

Best Pop: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – Peaches

Nominated: Ariana Grande – positions; Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am; BTS – Butter; Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness; Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u; Shawn Mendes – Wonder; Taylor Swift – willow

Group of the Year: BTS

Nominated: Blackpink; CNCO; Foo Fighters; Jonas Brothers; Maroon 5; Silk Sonic; Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock: John Mayer – Last Train Home

Nominated: Evanescence – Use My Voice; Foo Fighters – Shame Shame; The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning; Kings Of Leon – The Bandit; Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration

Best R&B: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Nominated: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – Brown Skin Girl; Chris Brown and Young Thug – Go Crazy; Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary; HER ft. Chris Brown – Come Through; SZA – Good Days

Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – my ex’s best friend

Nominated: Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt; Glass Animals – Heat Waves; Imagine Dragons – Follow You artist; Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away – Fueled By Ramen; Willow ft. Travis Barker – transparentsoul