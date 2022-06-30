MUBI Premieres July 2022 – David Cronenberg, Lucrecia Martel, Andrew Dominik and more

MUBI presents a month of July 2022 full of quality and exclusives, including the premiere of David Cronenberg’s long-awaited “Crimes of the Future” and a new work by Lucrecia Martel.

Fresh from having premiered at Cannes 2022, “Crimes of the Future” comes to MUBI. This science fiction body-horror directed by David Cronenberg tells us the story of a famous artist who has turned the mutation of his organs into avant-garde shows. It stars Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

Another great premiere is “North Terminal”documentary short film where Lucrecia Martel follows the singer Julieta Laso during the quarantine of 2020, eventually meeting a group of extraordinary artists.

One of the best films of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival was “Alones”, a film directed by Hong Sung-eun and starring an excellent Jeong Da-eun, who plays a lonely woman who begins to reevaluate her life when she learns that her neighbor died alone in her apartment. She will arrive on MUBI at the beginning of the month.

The biopic “Blonde” starring Ana de Armas is on the lips of every cinephile soul, but it is not the only Andrew Dominik film that will arrive in Latin America in 2022, since it opens on July 8 “This Much I Know to Be True”, documentary about the creative relationship between the legendary Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. It had its premiere at the Berlinale 2022 and to date it has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mexican talent will be present in July 2022 at MUBI, as the award-winning films “The Chambermaid” by Lila Aviles and “The unusual catfish” Claudia Sainte-Luce arrive on the platform.

Nor can we fail to mention premieres by Werner Herzog, Kathryn Bigelow, Alice Diop, James Gray and Jafar Panahi. We have everything.

Here are the MUBI premieres in July 2022:

July 1 | THE NUN | Jacques Rivette

July 2 | LANTANA | Ray Lawrence

July 3 | POINT BREAK | Kathryn Bigelow

July 4 | THE MAID | Lila Aviles

July 5 | SEE THE TENDRESSE | Alice Diop

July 6 | MOTHER JOAN OF ANGELS | Jerzy Kawalerowicz

July 7 | THE SINFUL NUNS OF SAINT VALENTINE | Sergio Grieco

July 8 | THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE | Andrew Dominic

July 9 | THE UNKNOWN GIRL | Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

July 10 | MANIFEST | Julian Rosefeldt

July 11 | ALONERS | Hong Sung-eun

July 12 | THE COLOR OF POMEGRANATES | Sergei Parakhanov

July 13 | WHERE ARE YOU, JOÃO GILBERTO? | Georges Gachot

July 14 | THE UNUSUAL CATFISH | Claudia Sainte-Luce

July 15 | LOST IN PARIS | Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon

July 16 | MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE | Claude Barras

July 17 | THE HOMESMAN | Tommy Lee Jones

July 18 | ALL THE CROWS IN THE WORLD | Tang Yi

July 19 | COUP DE TORCHON | Bertrand Tavernier

July 20 | NORTH TERMINAL | Lucrezia Martel

July 21 | THE BÊTE HUMAINE | jean renoir

July 22 | UTØYA – JULY 22 | eric poppe

July 23 | THE IMMIGRANT | James Gray

July 24 | EVERYTHING MUST GO | Dan Rush

July 25 | PICNIC OF THE GRASS | jean renoir

July 26 | WILDERNESS | Doug Aitken

July 27 | TEHRAN TAXI | jafar panahi

July 28 | HOME | Flen Troch

July 29 | CRIMES OF THE FUTURE | David Cronenberg

July 30 | TO ROYAL AFFAIR | Nikolay Arcel

July 31 | BAD LIEUTENANT: PORT OF CALL NEW ORLEANS | Werner Herzog

We remind you that MUBI programming is subject to change.