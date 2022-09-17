MUBI premieres May 2022. From Joachim Trier to Scorsese.

May is the month of Cannes in MUBI and takes over a program with incredible premieres that have been presented in different editions of this festival. Featured movies like: MUSTANG of Deniz Gamze Ergüven, AT-WAR of Stephane Brize and the thoughtful film of Diego Quemada-Diez on migration and the American dream, THE GOLDEN CAGE.

Great premieres are added, such as AHED´S KNEEa film of Nadav Lapida feature film that shared the jury prize at Cannes last year with Memory of Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Furthermore, it arrives DECEPTIONan adaptation directed by Arnaud Desplechin, based on Philip Roth’s gripping autobiographical novel that was 30 years in the making by the great filmmaker, while acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz come back with MARINER OF THE MOUNTAINSa deeply personal documentary that finds the director embarking on his first trip to Algeria, his father’s home.

LUMINARIES I CANNES TAKEOVER

AHED´S KNEE

Nadav Lapid’s provocative fourth feature film that shared the Jury Prize at last year’s Cannes with Memoria de Apichatpong Weerasethakul. The film follows a celebrated Israeli filmmaker as he struggles with the loss of freedom in his country and the fear of losing his mother, reflecting the intensely emotional work of Lapid, who wrote the film shortly after his own mother’s death. of the.

AHED´S KNEE – May 18

DECEPTION

An exciting job that took 30 years to complete. The great filmmaker, Arnaud Desplechin, returns with DECEPTION (Cannes ’21), an adaptation of Philip Roth’s autobiographical novel of the same name. The film follows an American writer, Philip (Denis Podalydès), whose life in London is complicated by an affair with a married woman (Léa Seydoux). This powerful tale of sex and loyalty, love and deceit lays bare all the hallmarks of Desplechin’s gift to meld rigorous intellectual discourse and explosive emotion.

DECEPTION – May 20th

MARINER OF THE MOUNTAINS

A featured film last year at Cannes. Acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz (The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao) returns with a deeply personal documentary that finds the director embarking on his first trip to Algeria, the home of his father. From the Mediterranean to the Atlas Mountains, Aïnouz’s journey is a moving and poetic piece of autofiction that finds the filmmaker, driven by the spirit of his late mother, reflecting on the family ties that bind, while deciphering buried childhood memories. , his romantic vision of the Algerian War of Independence, and draws parallels between Brazil and Algeria, in this profound and emotionally epic work.

MARINER OF THE MOUNTAINS – may 23

PERSPECTIVES I CANNES TAKEOVER

THE TSUGUA DIARIES

This charming and nostalgic summer tale from Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes, which premiered at Cannes last year, blurs the lines between documentary and fiction, becoming a film about a film, where the spirit of collaboration is palpable. Filmed entirely in 16mm during the COVID-19 lockdown in August 2020 in Portugal.

THE TSUGUA DIARIES – 25 of May

SYCORAX

Selected for last year’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, Lois Patiño and Matías Piñeiro join forces for this dreamlike reinvention of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”. This floating virtual theater piece challenges the patriarchal understanding of SYCORAX, long known only as the mother of Caliban and the first to set foot on the island, and imbues this misunderstood character with a new sense of humanity.

SYCORAX – May 30

EXCLUSIVE

WORLD CINEMA PROJECT BY MARTIN SCORSESE

HE LAW OF THE BORDER

Introducing Turkish master Lütfi Ömer Akad’s tense and elegant neo-western, restored by the World Cinema Project in Martin Scorsese, a film that changed the way that country’s directors approached social issues. Its raw poetic realism feels like a fable, but it has the sharp eye of the documentary and doesn’t shy away from revealing the cruel reality of rural life.

THE LAW OF THE BORDER – May 04

HIGHLIGHTS

CANNES TAKEOVER

May is the month of Cannes on MUBI and it takes over part of the programming with incredible premieres that only last year were being screened as part of the festival. The program includes the winner of the jury prize, AHED'S KNEE by Nadav Lapid, DECEPTION by Arnaud Desplechin, OH, SUN by Med Hondo, MARINER OF THE MOUNTAINS by Brazilian Karim Aïnouz; THE TSUGUA DIARIES by Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes and the incredible Shakespearean short film by Matías Piñeiro and Lois Patiño, SYCORAX. In addition to highlights from other editions of the festival such as MUSTANG by Deniz Gamze Ergüven, AT WAR by Stéphane Brizé and Diego Quemada-Díez's reflective film on migration and the American dream.

MUBI SPOTLIGHT

SWALLOW

This tense and suspenseful film written and directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis follows Hunter (Haley Bennett), a newly pregnant woman who develops a compulsion to consume dangerous objects and must escape her husband’s controlling family to face the dark secret behind his obsession. An interesting reflection on motherhood and social pressure that gave Haley Bennett the award for best actress in Tribeca.

SWALLOW – May 06

AT A CROSSROADS: THE CINEMA OF JOACHIM TRIER

OSLO, AUGUST 31ST

After the arrival of REPRISE we completed the special dedicated to the Norwegian director Joachim Trier with OSLO, AUGUST 31ST (2011), an empathetic character study that portrays a drug addict facing his demons that results in a rewarding, authentic and understanding.

OSLO, AUGUST 31ST – May 07

THELMA

An emotionally charged supernatural thriller dealing with loneliness, repression and control.

THELMA – may 13th

INCIDENT BY A BANK

Swedish provocateur Ruben Östlund’s short film that thrust him into the international spotlight by taking home the Golden Bear. In this witty short he reconstructs a real event in one shot, while taking a hilarious and prickly examination of social apathy and self-absorption.

INCIDENT BY A BANK – May 03

I will win

Marco Bellocchio is inspired by Benito Mussolini’s first wife, Ida Dalser, to create a moving fictional story of tragic love. A provocative examination of the life of the fascist dictator that had its premiere at Cannes.

I will win – May 08

KUNDUN

Martin Scorsese directs a moving portrait of a young Dalai Lama, recounting his early life. The smooth, meditative film is accompanied by compositions by Phillip Glass and photography by Roger Deakins.

KUNDUN – may 14

PERFECT SENSE

A love story from David Mackenzie, starring Ewan McGregor and Eva Green as a chef and a scientist who fall in love against the backdrop of a pandemic. With music by Max Richter.

PERFECT SENSE – 15 th of May

GOODNIGHT MOMMY

The filmmaking duo, Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, deliver an outstanding psychological thriller horror film with unexpected twists that lives up to the genre.

GOODNIGHT MOMMY– May 29