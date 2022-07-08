MUBI Releases of the Month: Musicals, Thrillers, International Drama and More

These are the releases of the month that you can enjoy in the platform, proposals of all the world and with extensive list of genders.

MUBI is an independent film producer and distributor, which arrived in Mexico in 2014. And currently, it has presence in more than 150 countries.

MUBI is full of awards in March with its premieres

This video may interest you

What can be seen in July? Releases of the month on MUBI

First of all, from Korea, thanks to the mind of the director Hong Sung-eun, allows you to analyze through movie, it deep what is the loneliness in the big cities. This is released July 11.

The color of pomegranates

On the other hand, the armenian director Sergei Parakhanov, left the legacy of the poet Sayat Nova, originally from the same country. And thanks to WorldCinema Project of Martin Scorsese, the content is restored and we can see it from 12th of July.

Will Ferrell plays a dramatic comedy, where a alcoholic that when he relapses, he loses his nearest Circle, as well as his font of income.

In addition, the cast is completed with Laura Dern Y Rebecca Hall. This movie will be available on MUBI as of July 31st.

Similarly, this animation nominated for Oscar arrives at the end of this month. The director Claude Barras shapes life within orphanage via Courette, who misses to its mother and learn to see bright side of the life.

This much I know to be true

Another of the productions that surprised to more than one is the documentary film of Andrew Dominic. That is how illustrates the music process of the new albums Nick Cave Y Warren Ellis.

Continuing with the musical thread, Doug Aitkenartist American use the modernity and the artificial intelligence to give life to different perspectives. represents the social transformation and environmental human being.

Available on July 26.

Finally in the category of short films, the filmmaker Lucrezia Martel remember his life in place who saw her born, jump

In fact it is a Project that born during the lockdown by pandemic.

“Alone in the forest” returns Noctambulante, horror film, to Ajusco

So if you don’t want to miss the premieres of month like these, not only in July, you can hire the monthly plan of $129 MXN either $948 MXN the annual plan.

And the devices where can you play the platform are rock, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV or directly on the website.