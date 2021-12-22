much less likely serious illness – Time





Coming up comforting data on the Omicron variant from South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases. The study conducted by the national public health institute found that those who have been infected with Omicron are 80% less likely to be hospitalized, while in those who are hospitalized the risk of serious illness is no different. Compared to infections due to the Delta variant of Covid, Omicron infections are associated with a 70% lower probability of contracting the serious disease. Estimates say that after the third wave of coronavirus in South Africa, 60% -70% of the population had had a previous infection: it is therefore not yet clear whether the decrease in severe disease in this wave is due to the higher levels of immunity in the community or whether the virus has decreased virulence. The study was conducted when Omicron numbers were still “low” and “patients with milder symptoms were more likely to be admitted to hospital”.



