much more happens than you think

Stroke occurs very often in young women and such information is not expected. But let’s see the details.

When we talk about stroke o cerebral ischemia is always thought of an elderly person. In fact, after a certain age identified between 55 and 60, there is a greater risk of this happening. There are factors such as cholesterol and blood sugar that rise, diseases that can occur with age. However, perhaps not everyone knows that a stroke occurs in much more young women.

Women often do not think about it, they are not afraid of getting this disease, and they fear it much less than men. These may have a less healthy lifestyle, but those who think this are wrong. In Brazil, the data collected from the medical records of numerous patients showed the opposite. Much more young women are affected and have a higher mortality risk from it.

Although women aged 20 to 40 are apparently healthy, they are the most victims of this disease. We see below the studies that have been done, the causes, symptoms and what to do.

Stroke in Young Women: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

According to a study published in the American Heart Association, researchers focused on medical records of 20,000 patients in the years 2001-2014. Women between the ages of 25 and 44 were the most affected. For both men and women there are risk factors and these are smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, age. However, in women there are also pregnancy, taking hormonal contraceptives, migraine with aura.

Headaches, in particular, can be a very clear signal that something is wrong with your body. In fact, it could also be due to a malformation of the heart that can lead to a stroke. So what to do to prevent it? here are the advice of the experts:

Go to the doctor and tell the family history

Make periodic clinical checks on the diseases that have affected the family

Always keep blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure under control

Don’t smoke and don’t drink

Lead a healthy lifestyle with physical activity

Eat in a balanced way, more fresh products and fewer industrial products

When a stroke occurs, i symptoms they are not always the same. They vary from person to person because it depends on the size of the clot that has formed, it depends on whether it is an obstruction or a rupture of a blood vessel. In general, one half of the body loses its tone, from the face to the arm to the leg. You feel numb and may experience nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, difficulty with speech.

When you feel something like this you have to think about doing the arms test: stretch your arms in front of you, if you can’t do it or if suddenly, without wanting to, one arm lowers by itself, then there is a stroke in progress and you need to call for help.