Much more money was stolen than expected

in stream Crypto.com blog post comments on the hacker attack that temporarily paralyzed the US trading platform a few days ago. According to their own data, the wallets of 483 Crypto.com users were attacked. This could have resulted in unauthorized withdrawals of 4836.26 ETH, 443.93 BTC and $ 66,000 in other cryptocurrencies. The total amount of damage is now approximately $ 33 million, double what was previously assumed. The CRO cycle has not been much influenced so far.

In this release, the company claims that it “prevented unauthorized withdrawals in most cases and fully refunded customers in all other cases.”

On January 17th, around 1:46 am German time, an attack on the Crypto.com system was detected. The attackers are said to have managed to bypass two-factor authentication. The IT department of Crypto.com noted that the transactions were approved without being authorized via the 2FA control by the respective users. As BTC ECHO mentioned, taken at the same time complaints, complaints of victims via Twitter.

According to Crypto.com, payment for all tokens was suspended immediately. Overall, the attack caused the payment infrastructure to malfunction for a total of 14 hours. The platform is operational again from January 18, 2022 at 5:46 pm. In an interview with Bloomberg The next day, Crypto.com CEO Chris Marsalek said that “customer deposits were never at risk”.

And now?

In the long run, according to Crypto.com, the company would like to introduce multi-factor authentication (MFA). Along the way you want to adapt the system to various safety precautions. The company has already completed the first update. There is now a 24 hour delay between registering a new payment address in the platform whitelist and the first payment. Additionally, users should receive notifications about adding payment addresses in the future. These also include “helpful reminders and instructions on how to get in touch”. [dem Crypto.com] The team if the title whitelist is “unauthorized”.

Then the Worldwode Account Protection Program (WAPP) is introduced. This is a type of insurance designed to “reimburse up to $ 250,000 for eligible users”.

Crypto.com is known for its clearly strong marketing strategy. In the past they have acquired the advertising rights of the famous Staples Center in Los Angeles, currently sponsoring Formula 1 and the Italian Serie A football championship and advertising with actors such as Matt Damon.

Whether the hacker attack will negatively impact the trading platform’s image remains to be seen: Crypto.com is now focusing on (re) building community trust through appropriate measures.