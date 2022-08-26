Much more to see, beyond House of the Dragon

Headlines, trends in social networks, comments between friends and conversations, the series of dragons, a prequel to the famous game of Thronesis monopolizing the audience these days thanks to the premiere of its first season on HBO Max. But the program, which will have new episodes every Sunday, is one of many premieres that other platforms bring. Here is a selection of some series that have also just been released and others that are coming in the next few days (so you don’t miss them) and that generate great expectations among fans of already known stories (such as The Lord of the Rings or Starwars ). And if you want to hook up with House of the Dragon You still have time, this Sunday the second episode premieres

This series premiered in Colombia this August 25th with two chapters by Star+ and will bring an unauthorized and unrestricted look at the life of the famous boxer. It will have 8 episodes and two will premiere every Thursday. It stars Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby and is created by Steven Rogers.

This 11-episode series that is seen on Netflix and has been number one on the platform for three weeks as the most watched in the world. It is a fantasy story in which the king of the dream embarks on a journey to another world to recover his powers. Starring Tom Sturridge. The ones that are released in the next few days

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

This long-awaited series will premiere two episodes on september 2 by Prime Video. Brings to the screens, for the first time, the legends of the second age of Middle-earth history thousands of years before the movies. The Hobbit and of The Lord of the rings.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Paramount+ announced the premiere in Colombia of The Handmaid’s Tale in its fifth season for the next September 18. There will be 10 chapters and a new one will be seen every Sunday. Starring and produced by actress Elisabeth Moss, who plays June. The acclaimed and award-winning drama, successful in Latin America and the world, is based on the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood. They say at Paramount that in addition to finding the fifth season, millions of fans can find all the seasons available on the platform.