‘Much ow’ coming? Fractal in Dogecoin suggests that the Shiba Inu rally is in danger

Shiba Inu (SHIB) emerged as one of the best investments at the start of the fourth and final quarter of 2021, with an increase of over 390% in the first week of October. However, the token meme now risks undoing much of these gains in the coming sessions.

Yuriy Bishko, a Ukrainian market analyst, illustrated the potential bearish scenario based on recent Shiba Inu price trends, which look very similar to those seen in the Dogecoin (DOGE) market a few months ago.

For example, the rally in SHIB’s price in October followed five months of consolidation within a range wide $ 0.00000398. Similarly, DOGE’s sideways trend from February to April 2021, where the token remained between $ 0.0471 and $ 0.0630, served as the basis for a 500% rally in late April.

DOGE / USDT vs. Daily Chart SHIB / USDT. Source: Yuriy Bishko, TradingView.com

As explained by Bishko, traders who bought Shiba Inu tokens during its side consolidation phase should sell at least 20% -30% of their positions after the rally. Also, if the SHIB breakout exceeds 500%, traders should download an additional 70% 80% of tokens.

This is mainly because Dogecoin’s supersonic rally in late April resulted in one correction of about 60%. Moving on, Bishko added:

“If SHIB repeats the same pattern, traders can buy more tokens at a 60% discount.”

SHIB resumes its uptrend

The strategy for selling for real appears as Shiba Inu continues its bullish trend after a daily correction of 41%.

SHIB rallied nearly 27.5% to a local high of $ 0.00002919, clearly in line with similar positive moves among other major crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Small-cap tokens typically follow trends in large-cap asset markets. For example, SHIB’s 390% rally since the start of the quarter coincides with Bitcoin’s 30% growth over the same period.

SHIB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.com

Furthermore, the relative strength index (RSI) on the Shiba Inu daily chart suggests that the market is currently overbought. Analysts view an RSI above 70 as an overvaluation for an asset, usually followed by a correction or lateral consolidation.

Independent market analyst Bleeding Crypto predicted that SHIB will return to its high of $ 0.00003528. The pseudonymous analyst cited the Fibonacci retracement chart for its bullish continuation setup, noting that SHIB’s ability to bounce back strongly after a nearly 50% contraction demonstrates its remarkable momentum:

“It seems that the 50% FIB is enough for SHIB to go back up. I am very impressed. I missed the whole rally but still admire the TA. Good luck to all!”

$ SHIB Looks like the 50% FIB is enough for $ SHIB and its going back to business. Pretty impressed. I missed this whole train but I still like to admire the TA. Good Luck guys! pic.twitter.com/Ql9NI3rL0t – Bleeding Crypto (@Bleeding_Crypto) October 8, 2021

The fundamentals of Shiba Inu seem to agree.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, the team behind the cryptocurrency is looking to become a contender in the DeFi industry. In particular, in early July 2021 it launched the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange ShibaSwap, which currently has over $ 360 million locked in its liquidity pools.

Additionally, speculators in Shiba Inu have already shown interest in launching 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) named “Shiboshi” next week.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.