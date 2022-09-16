Mufasa, Inside Out 2 and Snow White are coming to Disney in 2024

2022 has us excited with the movies that are not yet released, and we already want 2024 to arrive because three Disney releases are coming: Mufasa, Intensely 2 and the remake of Snow White.

As you read it, Variety magazine announced that Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will be released until March 22, 2024.

The Snow White movie is a live action remake of the 1937 version, the oldest Disney movie.

In the case of Intensely 2, which follows the story of emotions, it will be released on June 14, 2024.

The first part, called Intensely, was released in 2015, and follows the story of a girl named Riley, who, as she grows older, experiences emotional changes.

Disney also announced the live action of Mufasa, the film focused on the Lion King universe, but now we will see the story of the King of the Pride Lands, Simba’s father, and Scar’s brother. The film will be directed by Barry Jenkins, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Moonlight.