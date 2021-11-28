Muffins with creamy heart of Nutella in an air fryer, ready in 10 minutes

We tried the muffin with creamy nutella heart made on our group Air fryer recipes from our friend High quality and we were amazed not only by the creaminess of the chocolate but also by the softness of the sweets.

They are the easiest and best muffins in the world, with a super soft texture and a delicious filling. We also leave you the recipe for lemon glazed muffins in an air fryer, delicious mouth-watering.

Nutella creamy heart muffin ingredients in an air fryer

100 ml of milk

1 egg

30 ml of sunflower oil

50 grams of sugar

150 grams of flour 00

Half a sachet of baking powder for cakes

6 teaspoons of Nutella

powdered sugar

Method

In a bowl, add the oil, milk, egg, sugar and mix with a manual whisk, then add the flour, baking powder, 1 pinch of salt and mix for 30 seconds. The dough is ready.

Take 6 aluminum cups, sprinkle avocado oil if you haven’t greased it lightly with melted butter. Fill half a cup and add 1 teaspoon of Nutella, then more dough on top.

Cooking

Place the baking cups inside the air fryer you have preheated e cook at 185 degrees for about 10 minutes. Do the toothpick test and remove the sweets from the basket. Let them cool and sprinkle with icing sugar.

Advice

Each air fryer has different characteristics, so cooking times can change.

You can add jam instead of Nutella.

If you want to make 12 muffins double the doses of the recipe