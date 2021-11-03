Mughini: whoever talks nonsense of fascism should read “The Questionnaire” by Ernst von Salomon

Instead of talking nonsense about fascism, read, read, read. It is the suggestion of Giampiero Mughini today on the Sheet which, among other titles, mentions one just released by the Settecolori publishing house, The questionnaire from Ernst von Salomon.

“To readers – writes Mughini – I recommend not to miss the book born just now by Edizioni Settecolori, that is” The Questionnaire “by the German writer Ernst von Salomon, that 1951 masterpiece of which there was no Italian version (I had read in French) and that those who rant about fascism and anti-fascism should learn by heart ”.

What is it about? Ernst von Salomon replied for his part to the 131 questions elaborated by the allied authorities in order to draw up an “X-ray of Nazism” applied to the German people, a sort of mass screening-interrogation in the name of “denazification”. The writer uses that “canvas” to tell about his life and denounce the foolish myopia of the winners, to show and demonstrate that they were not so better than the losers, to make known the injustices and mistreatment inflicted on the Germans.

In 1951 it quickly became the most widely read book in Germany

“When it came out in 1951 Der Fragebogen, The questionnaire (now published by Settecolori) – wrote Marino Freschi, who signed the introduction to the book, in the Giornale – immediately became the most widely read book in Germany. Success was linked not to advertising, but to immense word of mouth. The Germans finally found themselves confronted with a text that spoke of them, with nothing to be silent, nothing to embellish, nothing to sweeten. Ernst von Salomon transformed a squalid humiliation into a proud and extraordinary opportunity to defend and legitimize an entire generation of Germans who had committed themselves with a high sense of community to the redemption of Germany after the iniquitous peace treaty of Versailles, which was instrumental. for Hitler’s rise to power ”.

Ernst von Salomon – continues Freschi – “took part in the assassination attempt on Walther Rathenau, who was killed on June 24, 1922 in Berlin. Captured, von Salomon served his sentence in hard prison, described in the Banned, in which he reconstructs his formative years as a terrorist and patriot, also recalling the profound inner transformation, initiated precisely by rethinking Rathenau, reading his works, and conversing, with agreed blows on the wall, with the other political prisoner, a “red” terrorist, a communist, establishing an understanding based on the common revolutionary, anti-capitalist choice. Released from prison, he did not feel like joining the National Socialist party, which for him betrayed the ideals of the Freikorps and the youthful dreams of a new national-popular community, founded on a project of sociality and solidarity. With the rise of Hitler, he withdrew from the struggle and from politics, continuing to work, writing successful screenplays for the cinema, which were quite disengaged ”.

Malgieri: von Salomon speculating on Spengler’s narrative on the decline of the West

Ernst von Salomon – wrote Gennaro Malgieri – “is the German writer who, better than any other, has managed to express in his work the discomfort of a generation, representing it as the“ engine ”of a revolution which has unfortunately been betrayed. The events that marked Germany between 1918 and 1945, of which he was partly the protagonist, offered von Salomon the material on which he would build a literary epic of struggle, political militancy, social anger and, finally, dissolution. of his nation, speculating, one might say, to the philosophical and historical narrative proposed by Oswald Spengler that from that same climate of events he drew the conviction of the ineluctable decline of the West and therefore of the relative crisis of the Germanic world, not separated, however, by the faint hope that strong injections of “Prussianism” in the inevitable national revolution could really make The years of redemption after the catastrophe following the shameful Treaty of Versailles were decisive: the facts, as we know, took it upon themselves to agree with him on the first point, while the second remained in the background of the visionary interpreter of the decline of European civilization ”.