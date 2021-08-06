Mugler seduces music stars, from Beyoncé to Cardi B

A screenshot from Mugler’s Instagram profile



Music stars love Mugler River. And Mugler creates unique clothes for them to wear in performance appearances or even in the video clips of his latest singles. Among the most recent appearances were those of three young queens of pop, who appeared in Mugler clothes on the occasion of the new edition of the MTV music video awards.

Firstly Ariana Grande, who joined the five-time winner on stage Lady Gaga, for the performance of their single ” Rain on Me “, wearing a little dress in midnight blue leather laser cut on the bottom, which well highlighted the silhouette of the young singer, recently reached a milestone of 200 million followers.



The evening was also present Madison Beer and Miley Cyrus who respectively wore a black mini dress in semi-transparent mesh with long elbow gloves incorporated and a strapless dress embroidered with maxi sequins and gloves en pendant, from the fall-winter 2020 collection.

But to appreciate the creations of the maison were also other undisputed queens of music, such as Cardi B, the beloved American rapper known for very soft shapes and looks that always tend to enhance them. For his new single Wap, released three weeks ago and already reached 154 million views on Youtube, Cardi B chose Mugler for the creation of the clothes for the video clip, which are eccentric, lively and mostly animal print.



Like her too Beyoncé, who wore Mugler’s colorful rainbow degradé dresses from spring-summer 2020 for the video of My power, in which the singer duets with her daughter Blue Ivy, only eight years old, dressed just like her mother. Recently, then, also the popular Chinese singer Chris Lee she sported a Mugler look, a fiery red vinyl trench coat with precious detail on the neck, on the occasion of the airing of The voice of China. (reproduction reserved)