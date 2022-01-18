Muhammad Ali, life, death and miracles

by Irene Noli

Few people in their lifetime reach the status of an icon, still fewer do they become the beacon and spiritual nourishment of a people. Hardly anyone can maintain self-mockery, a will to fight and audacity during a long and exhausting illness. This was, is and will be Muhammad Ali: gentlemen, hat off.

Origins “There were two Louisville and, in America, two Americas” The small Cassius was born in Louisville, in Kentucky, on January 17 of 1942. Her family was humble but not poor for a black family: mother Odessa worked as a maid, while her father painted signs and posters; he abandoned more artistic ambitions to drown them in alcohol and violence. In the house the real accomplices were Cassius and Odessa and it was she who first caught her son’s irrepressible gab and experienced his left hook, once he punched her in her sleep that made her teeth dance. In the neighborhood, on the street, the child was playing to get bored; at school he was awake but not very interested (later it will be discovered due to his probable dyslexia) but fortunately the vocation arrives soon, to 12 years. More precisely on that day in 1954 when his precious red bike was stolen from him, one Schwinn $ 60, that day he swore revenge on the thief and the police officer Joe Martin proposed to him to train in his gym to learn how to hit hard. Young Clay here was surprisingly disciplined, motivated, driven. But what awakened in him a sense of redemption, to be carried out punch after punch with loyalty, through sport, was the photograph of a boy one year older than him, Emmett Till, lying in a coffin with his face disfigured by the beatings and torture of the whites. Emmett was 14, he was 13 and from that day on he would never see the world with the same eyes again.

Pride “When you are given a voice, it is your duty to use it to help others” It was for similar reasons that later, after so many amateur trophies won, he threw the medal obtained at the 1960 Rome Olympics, just eighteen. It was for similar reasons that he changed his name to Muhammad Ali and converted to Islam in 1964. It was for similar reasons that he refused to go to fight in Vietnam against another race in the service of the “white masters”, losing its world title and the possibility of fighting for 3 years. And it was for similar reasons that, even once he stopped boxing, he never stopped spending himself as humanitarian ambassador all over the world.

Sample “I’m the greatest!” This is the sentence that Cassius Clay roared at sample reigning heavyweight Sonny Liston when he snatched the title, after 19 professional matches won (including 15 knockouts), on February 25, 1964. After just over a week, on March 6, the leader of the Nation of Islam Elijah Muhammad he renamed him Muhammad Ali, to purify himself by abandoning his baptismal name, his “slave name”. The charismatic figure of Malcolm X (later assassinated in 1965), who will foment as a mentor his sense of revenge against the abuse of white power.

NO WAR! “I have nothing against the Vietcong: they never called me ‘negro'” In April of 1967, with the rage of Vietnam war, Ali presented himself for inclusion in the US military, but refused to serve his homeland by appealing to his religious faith. He was arrested and the New York State Athletics Commission suspended his license and revoked his heavyweight belt. Convicted of draft evasion, he managed to avoid imprisonment but was banned from the boxing world for three years, time which he spent as activist, touring the length and breadth of American campuses. If as a “deserter” his popularity had dropped, once public opinion expressed itself against the war the phenomenon was reversed. In 1970 the New York Supreme Court thawed his boxing license and after 43 months Ali was able return to the ring where, on October 26, he eliminated Jerry Quarry in the third round.

RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE “I’m so bad that I make the medicines sick” At 32, in 1974, an unprecedented fight was organized a Kinshasa, in Zaire. An out of the ordinary spectacularization to accompany the challenge of Ali to George Foreman, from which he had to snatch the world title. In “Rumble in the Jungle“(This is the name of the event), Ali closed himself in the technique of”rope-a-dope”, Leaning on the ropes of the ring and bringing the opponent to exasperation. His style was anything but heavy: it rather resembled a dance, a jam session of power and speed; in addition to the blows, what lacerated the opponents was his sharp tongue, always ready to cleave the rival with rhymes and jokes (which bordered on bragging rights), years later identified as a sort of proto-rap.

Withdraw “I am America” In 1981, after several swan songs, Ali finally retired with 56 wins, 5 losses and 37 KOs. In 1984 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s syndrome (he had already begun to suffer from kidney failure), a sad fate that unites many ex-boxers. Despite the limitations due to the disease he then traveled all over the world: from Iraq, to negotiate the release of American hostages with Saddam Hussein in 1990, to Afghanistan in 2002, like United Nations Messenger of Peace. We will never be able to erase from the eyes and from the heart the day he turned it on Atlanta Olympic torch in 1996shaken by the tremors of the disease and yet determined to eternalize that gesture in history with the firmness of his right hand

Waivers “Bleeding and showing off like two little monkeys, killing each other for the crowd” The awareness in Muhammad was great, as was the disillusionment. He knew very well that the boxing to which he had devoted his entire life, it was mostly white entertainment. And he knew that behind the meetings (often rigged) there was often the mafia, racism, corruption. Yet he had also been able to draw a lot of benefit from that big circus. A concrete symbol for the dreams of young people, his charisma also attracted the glories of the jet-set: come on Beatles who in 1964 made a photo shoot in his gym in Frank Sinatra, which he immortalized for ‘Life‘his confrontation with Joe Frazier to the Madison Square Garden, in March 1971. Behind the glitter and glitter of glamor, however, Ali never stopped spitting blood, as in that media temple that was Kinshasa: despite the epochal marketing, he and Foreman perceived the Rumble as “the closest thing to death “. To fame Cassius had sacrificed also his conjugal serenity, collecting 4 marriages, yet his first and most painful divorce depended on the rejection of his beloved wife Sonij Roi to dress as a Muslim.

Freebies “People tell me that you are almost as beautiful as me” (joke made to Will Smith on the set of ‘Ali’) When you become a legend it’s all a work in progress: films, books, comics will always be published and made inspired by you, if you represent the very essence of the pop icon. And here we go back to find out how the characters of Rocky Balboa and of Apollo Creed, designed by Sylvester Stallone, they owe a lot to the life of Muhammad Ali; we find his recordings made with his friend Sam Cooke and several songs to him dedicated, from R. Kelly to the Fugees; we see him protagonist of dozens of documentaries and of the almost philological biography that has seen him personified by Will Smith: ‘Ali’. We catch him playing himself with the little one Arnold of the show of the same name. And last but not least we admire it together with Rocky Marciano fight in ‘Super Fight‘: the first virtual match experiment in history, dating back to 1970.

GOODBYE, MUHAMMAD ALI “Muhammad Ali shook the world and that’s why the world is better, that’s why we are better” (Michelle and Barack Obama) This presidential greeting on the day of his death elevates to guide a man who was not a spiritual leader in himself but who with his practical example has enlightened and inspired entire generations of blacks, whites, yellows … Obama knows that without him, perhaps, no one “Yes, We Can“Would have been possible. An ironic and self-deprecating man Ali, capable of fueling his ambition by pursuing much higher goals. On that 3 June 2016 the perfect synthesis, the most eloquent greeting, came via Twitter from George Foreman, his longtime antagonist “in the Jungle”. Telegraphic and perfect: “The biggest part of me is gone”.