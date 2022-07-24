Mukiele, Neymar, Euro 2022, Diani…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, July 24, 2022. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) next Parisian recruit, Scamacca will join West Ham, Neymar Jr wants to win with the Rouge & Bleu and the France team qualified for the semi-finals of Euro 2022 with a Kadidiatou Diani in form.

In today’s edition, The Team reports that Nordi Mukiele should be the third recruit of the PSG this summer after the arrivals of Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike. Indeed, this Saturday evening, after several hours of negotiations, the RB Leipzig and the PSG have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of the versatile 24-year-old defender. If the amount has not filtered, the Rouge & Bleu could well spend 15M€ to buy out the last year of the Frenchman’s contract. “After considering a formula with a loan with an automatic purchase option, the two clubs agreed on a dry transfer. » Nordi Mukiele will strengthen the right lane of defense and compete Ashraf Hakimi. It may also show itself more a few months before the world Cup to Qatar. For his part, the player had reached an agreement with the PSG for a fortnight after having been convinced by the speeches of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtierreports THE. The Portuguese leader also sees the recruitment of the French international (1 selection) as the possibility of installing a “more important rotation in the axis, even if the track of Milan Skriniar is still active. »

Still in the transfer window, one of the priority targets of Luis Campos moves away from PSG. Indeed, the striker Sassuolo, Gianluca Scamacca (23 years old) is about to engage with West Ham. “Despite a strong desire to bring the Italian, there was never any question for the PSG to put the 50M€ initially requested by the leaders of Sassuolo. » Even if the Neroverdi have revised their requirement downwards with demand around 40M€the file was still too expensive in the eyes of the Rouge & Bleu. West Ham therefore took advantage of this opportunity to make an offer of 42M€, bonus included. “Internally, the PSG does not qualify this case as a failure as its leaders did not want to raise these prices. » Thereby, Luis Campos opened other avenues, but apart from the file Goncalo Ramos (21 years old, SL Benfica), no name has filtered. Parisian leaders are particularly looking for an athletic and mobile profile. But, the champions of France want above all to sell and Arnaud Kalimuendo as well as Mauro Icardi are candidates for departure, again according to The Team.

The sports daily also mentions the case Neymar Jr. Despite rumors surrounding his future, the number 10 of the PSG affirmed his desire to stay with the Rouge & Bleu, at the end of the match against the Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0). In the mixed zone, the Brazilian international did not hesitate to answer questions about his future and reiterated his desire to continue in PSG : “The truth is that I want to stay Paris. I don’t know about the club since they never told me anything, I have a multi-year contract here. So. For the moment, I haven’t been told anything (…) The truth is that I have nothing to prove to anyone (by insisting on this word). People know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I like to play football, I’m happy. People talk too much because they don’t know what to do”, said between smile and seriousness the 30-year-old player. In recent days, rumors indicated that the PSG had offered his player to other clubs, information denied by the Parisian management, reports The Team. His entry into play against Urawa Red Diamonds “comes to confirm the state of mind displayed by Neymar since the recovery and the trip to Japan. We often see him with a smile, especially when he is on the pitch, and willing in the work to be done. » At the club, some consider that Neymar is a bit too easy a target with exaggerated criticism of him.

Finally, it is also about the French women’s team. After five failures at the quarter-final stage in major competitions, Les Bleues broke this glass ceiling this Saturday evening. opposed to Netherlandsthe players of Corinne Deacon have long stumbled over their opponents with a Dutch goalkeeper, Daphne Van Domselaar, heroic in the cages. But, they finally obtained a penalty thanks to Kadidiatou Diani and transformed by Eve Perisset (1-0, 102′) in overtime. If three players from Women’s PSG were starters at kick-off (Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro, Kadidiatou Diani), it was above all the Parisian striker who stood out in this meeting. On his right wing, Kadidiatou Diani brought constant danger until the penalty was awarded in extra time. “Faced with his power, the Dutch seemed to shrink and his toned stride nailed them to the spot. » However, the forward PSG sometimes lacked lucidity in his choices.

Sakina Karchaoui (5/10) : Very prominent during the first three meetings, the left side was a tone below. In particular, she experienced a complicated start to the match defensively, with approximate raises.

: Very prominent during the first three meetings, the left side was a tone below. In particular, she experienced a complicated start to the match defensively, with approximate raises. Grace Geyoro (5/10) : In the configuration she prefers in the middle, with Toletti lower than her, she has moved a lot behind Malard. But she did not have the same influence on the game as in the match against Italy. And not the same efficiency since she missed a few opportunities.

: In the configuration she prefers in the middle, with Toletti lower than her, she has moved a lot behind Malard. But she did not have the same influence on the game as in the match against Italy. And not the same efficiency since she missed a few opportunities. Kadidiatou Diani (7/10) : A high-level first half, with a cross for Geyoro in the 47th second. Launched by Malard, she breaks through 50m, but hits van Domselaard. For 60 minutes, she did not lose a ball and multiplied dangerous actions. Replaced in the axis after the exit of Malard (61st) it was much less in sight.

On his side, The Parisian also returns to the words of Neymar Jr about his future. This Saturday, the Brazilian affirmed his desire to stay at PSG. Facing journalists, the 30-year-old player – under contract until 2027 – “above all said the essential when it came time to discuss his future that Luis Campos, the new director of football, would not see himself written at all costs in the capital. » For his part, the player’s entourage ensures that no party has been informed of the wish for a departure on the part of the Parisian leaders. But, “this does not mean that the idea has not crossed the minds of decision makers”precise LP. On his side, Christophe Galtier said he was counting on the Brazilian for this 2022-2023 season. Even before its official PSGa relative of Galtier assured the newspaper The Parisian that “if most people often saw Neymar as a problem, Christophe saw it more as a solution. »

But on the sidelines of the victory against the Urawa Red Diamondsthe Rouge & Bleu coach was more enigmatic about his player’s future: “I spoke at a press conference about his situation when I was questioned. Afterwards, what will happen in the near future, when the transfer market closes, I don’t know. We announce him leaving, we announce him staying… I did not have an interview with Ney on this subject. But from what I see of his joy of playing and his way of training, he does not seem to me to be disturbed by all that can be said about him and his situation. » Recently, the clan of Neymar assured that the player was happy to Paris.

The Ile-de-France daily confirms the next arrival of Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) to PSG. Thus, unless the situation turns around, the 24-year-old defender will be the next Parisian recruit. “An agreement in principle has been reached between the German club and the champions of France for a transfer”confirm LP. Originally from the Paris region (Montreuil), the 24-year-old Frenchman already has an agreement with the Rouge & Bleu for his future contract. The right side, which can also evolve in the central axis, will find the League 1 after his adventure Montpellier between 2017 and 2018.