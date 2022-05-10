Multi-champion Claressa Shields defends Canelo after his loss with Bivol

The multi-time world boxing champion, the American Claressa Shields, came out in defense of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez after the avalanche of criticism that the Mexican fighter received after his defeat against the Russian Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last Saturday, May 7.

“I find it disgusting how everyone is slandering Canelo,” the fighter who has swept the opposition at super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight wrote on her personal Twitter account. “And using his loss to say mean things, question his boxing legacy, his skills and even make fun of him.”

Canelo was overwhelmed by the Russian fighter’s size and skill in his return to the light heavyweight division after winning the 2019 World Boxing Organization (WBO) title against fellow Russian Sergey Kovalev.

The three judges gave an identical result of 115-113, frustrating the possibility of the Mexican becoming a two-time 175-pound champion and equaling the Argentine Víctor Galíndez, the only Hispanic who has achieved it. Galíndez had two reigns as a light heavyweight in the late 1970s.

Shields stressed that he does not understand how fans criticize and mock a fighter so much that the only crime he committed was seeking greatness. “He’s f*cking…weird because the guy dared to be cool!”

The number 3 fighter in the ESPN female pound-for-pound ranking reinforced her support for the Mexican when she added “There is no shame in trying! The shame is never taking risks!”

After the fight, Canelo’s record stood at 57 wins, two losses, two draws and 39 knockouts. Meanwhile, Bivol improved to 20 wins without losses, with 11 knockouts, and let it be known that he would like to drop to 168 pounds to challenge the Mexican who holds the four division titles.