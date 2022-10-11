Multi-millionaire, “The Rock” reveals why he will never wear a Rolex again!

Wealthy and jack-of-all-trades par excellence, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most prominent names in Hollywood in recent years. But despite his fortune, the star of the Fast & Furious franchise refuses to wear a Rolex, an outward sign of wealth par excellence. He explained why, with great honesty.

Actor, wrestler, entrepreneur, businessman or even producer, Dwayne Johnson is always very busy. The advantage is that it pays, since the fortune of the man who is also known as “The Rock” is estimated at 800 million dollars! In other words, the former WWE World Champion is almost a billionaire at the age of 50. A real feat.

Despite his popularity and his repeated successes, Johnson strives to keep his head on his shoulders and stay close to his fans. His posts on social networks are an example of this, as are his numerous media appearances. It was during one of them that the “Great One” indicated why he would never wear a Rolex again.

The Rock refuses to wear a Rolex for the rest of his life

At the microphone of the inimitable Oprah Winfrey, Johnson first explained that like many young men, he had long dreamed of buying a Rolex:

When I was 13 or 14 years old, in my head, the marker of success was having a Rolex. For years, for me, it was really obvious. If you had succeeded, you had a Rolex with encrusted diamonds.

Read also

The behavior of “The Rock” still singled out: “It disgusts me”

So when I finally started to earn a good living, around 1999, I said to myself: “Okay, here we go”. And I specify that at the time I still lived in an apartment, and that I paid my rent each month. Really, it was a terrible financial decision! That’s exactly what not to do! But I thought I was going to spend some money, so I bought myself a Rolex.

Just a few months later, the famous watch fell off “The Rock”‘s wrist during a WWE show, so much so that other wrestlers inadvertently stepped on it. When it came time to go backstage, DJ made a radical and final decision:

I ended up finding my Rolex around the ring, went into the locker room and looked at it. She was destroyed, it hurt my heart. I went home that night, and I remember immediately thinking, “That’s a sign, I don’t need that.” It wasn’t useful for me at that time, and I haven’t bought one since.

Great dream of his adolescence, the Rolex watch quickly became superfluous for Dwayne Johnson, who understood that the value of success and success was not necessarily measured by an object – however famous it may be. A good life lesson, which The Rock did well to share with his many fans.