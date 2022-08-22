Multidisciplinary Centers Needed for Lung Cancer Detection in Puerto Rico, According to Study

The objective was to evaluate the clinical evaluation in patients at risk of developing it.

Doctor William Rodríguez Cintrón, one of the authors of the study carried out in Puerto Rico and founder of the first residency program in Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care in Puerto Rico. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The lung cancer It is the fifth most malignant cancer in Puerto Ricowith 5.2 percent, is the third most common, in men 5.9 percent and in women its incidence is recorded at 4.6 percent, with a lethality of 11.3 percent per hundred thousand inhabitants.

Among Puerto Ricans, it is the second and third with the highest lethality, with 13% and 9.7%, respectively. The approved screening method has increased patient survival, and despite data demonstrating the importance of clinical screening for this disease in high-risk patients, much remains to be done to prevent the thousands of deaths caused by the disease. illness.

Due to disparities in the health system of Puerto Ricoin the health system Puerto Ricoa group of researchers conducted a study starting from the efforts that still remain to be made in the private sector in pulmonologists.

The study consisted of supplying a survey that had to be answered anonymously by a group of Puerto Rican pulmonologists during the annual meeting of the Puerto Rican Society of Pulmonology.

The questionnaire included questions related to their practices and the implementation of the specific evaluation for the lung cancer and tabulated as percentages. Among the most outstanding results, it was found that 31 pulmonologists who participated, 52 percent of them belong to the metropolitan area of Puerto Ricofrom the northern area, 19 percent participated, and all of them are attached to a hospital institution.

It is noteworthy that 96 percent of the participants have the specialized team in lung radiology; On the other hand, 97 percent of specialists follow the recommendations of the clinical guidelines for patients with lung cancer specific.

Discrepancies were found in the evaluation of the screening for lung cancerthat is, 16 percent did not take this test for the lung cancer and 77 percent executed it.

In conclusion, these data reflect the need for, beyond evaluations by lung cancerdue to its impact and lethality in the disease, it is not implemented correctly in Puerto Rico.

The greatest limitation found was access to health plan coverage and the lack of health insurance. Another factor found is the lack of a comprehensive or multidisciplinary program for early detection of lung cancerand also expressed the costs that these represent in Puerto Rico.

The researchers are: Dr. William Rodríguez Cintron; Dr. Sulimar Morales-Colón; Dr. Juancarlo Martinez-GonzálezY Dr. Joan Albors-Sanchez.

Access the study here.