Multidisciplinary management of autoimmune diseases

Germán Peces-Barba, Marcos López Hoyos, Jesús Díez Manglano, Patricia Sequera Ortiz, José María Álvaro-Gracia and Eva Chavarría Mur.

The Systemic Autoimmune Diseases (SAS) They are pathologies that affect different organs and systems of the body, and for this reason, Spanish health is moving towards a collaboration of different specialists for the management of people who suffer from it. A multidisciplinary approach that from the six scientific societies gathered in the first multidisciplinary symposium of the EAS they describe as “necessary” to reduce mortality and improve the lives of patientsyes In addition, they bet that this coordination takes place in all hospitals through joint consultations.

“The managers should facilitate multidisciplinary consultationsIt is very important for the patient’s quality of life. These have several organs affected and we all want you not to have to go to four or five consultations, but to go only once and come out with a consensual treatment, ”says Patricia Sequera Ortiz, president of the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN).

In the same sense, José María Álvaro-Gracia, president of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER), is shown, who this year has been in charge of organizing the first meeting of the many that will come and who has hosted, in addition to those already named, to the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ), the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI), the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) and the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV).

“Each hospital has specific characteristics, the most appropriate way to organize this depends on each hospital. There are more and more committees where treatments or diagnoses are discussed. In other places, multidisciplinary consultations of various specialists are organized. In short, we have to be aware that we must find the most appropriate way to approach SAD in a multidisciplinary way”, explains Álvaro-Gracia.

Why does EAS require a multidisciplinary approach?

EAS are conditions of unknown cause, although in many of the processes there may be a genetic predisposition and there are also environmental factors that may intervene in the development of these diseases. All of them have in common that there is a failure in the immune systemwhich stops doing its job properly and attacks the body’s own tissues and cells.

“They are autoimmune because are immunologically based. When the immune system works well, everything is perfect, but when it works badly, problems arise and when the response is poorly regulated, autoimmune diseases arise. Thanks to the great pathogenic development of recent years, we have developed markers for early diagnosis, something that is key, since some manifest themselves years before specialties emerge”, explains Marcos López Hoyos, president of the SEI.

An immunological basis that manifests itself in multiple organs and for which “it is essential” that management be carried out jointly from different specialties. “Systemic autoimmune diseases constitute a heterogeneous group of pathologies with diverse clinical manifestations and of a systemic nature that can cause damage to different organs (brain, kidneys, lungs, heart or eyes, among others) and that can lead to serious clinical situations, which is why they require the greatest possible integrative character, requiring a comprehensive approach”, highlights Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the SEMI.

A feeling that Álvaro-Gracia supports: “The heterogeneity is manifested in the patient who can present affectations in different organs. Therefore, we need to approach it from a multidisciplinary approach. We are aware that we have to work more and more collaboratively. The idea is that this encounter lasts over time”.

Moment of the presentation of the ‘I Multidisciplinary Symposium on Systemic Autoimmune Diseases’.

Prevalence of systemic autoimmune diseases

As Ortiz points out, most of these diseases have a low prevalence, many of them being considered as rare diseases. “Among the most common would be the Sjogren’s syndromewith a prevalence of 0.33 percent, which means that almost 120,000 people suffer from this disease in Spain, and the systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), whose prevalence is 0.21 percent, which is equivalent to more than 75,000 people in our country. This group of pathologies also includes scleroderma, syndrome antiphospholipidthe inflammatory myopathies and systemic vasculitides, considered some infrequent diseases as they affect 1 in 100,000 people”, details the president of SEN.

A low prevalence in isolation, but which, according to Álvaro-Gracia, as a group “have a big impact because they are potentially serious, decrease the patient’s quality of life and can even cause death.

From Separ, which “joins this collaboration for the good of the patient”, according to its vice president, Germán Peces-Barba, they recall that there is a gender distinction in the prevalence of systemic autoimmune diseases. “Usually, SADs are more common in women (1-3 men for every 7-9 women) and they usually appear at a young age, that is, when these women consider motherhood, so there is a gender perspective that should be kept in mind,” says Peces-Barba.



Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary care

According to experts, these diseases are serious, but currently there are effective treatments that can combat them. However, as Hoyos points out, it is vital disease detection and treatment early form. “If that treatment applied late can cause irreversible damage in any organ or tissue and, therefore, sequelae or serious complications of the disease. In addition, some treatments are known to be more effective if applied before organ damage appears. The evolution in the techniques and definition of new autoantibodies that are detected up to years before some of the autoimmune diseases debut, allows these treatments to be applied early”, points out the specialist.

Dermatology plays an important role in this early diagnosis, since on many occasions the Skin lesions are the “first manifestation of these diseases”. “For example, the classic malar rash (erythema in butterfly wings) so characteristic in lupus, the palpebral erythema of dermatomyositis and other skin manifestations that can help clinicians to establish a correct diagnosis and help in making decisions about what drugs to use in a particular patient”, recalls Eva Chavarría Mur, coordinator of the Spanish Group of Autoimmune and Systemic Diseases (GEDEAS) of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (AEDV).

Regarding the treatment, Álvaro-Gracia has highlighted its “important” progress. “We have advanced both in treatments, such as classic immunosuppressive therapies, and in so-called biological treatments, better directed against those abnormal structures of the immune system capable of damaging patient tissues. This always presupposes a cknowledge, ever deeper of its mechanisms of development of the disease, area in which enormous progress has been made thanks to the joint work between the different medical specialties”.