multiplayer and demo of the Campaign anticipated to tomorrow, for other rumors – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite it could come out early, at least as far as its component is concerned multiplayer, given that the rumors multiply that they would like the release of this early to tomorrow, November 15, 2021, on the occasion of the Xbox 20th anniversary party, during which one would also be released Campaign demo single player.

The clues are now multiplying, even if they continue to be simple rumors: after the first rumors about the surprise exit in advance, emerged from various alleged insiders, the Pringles have also started to confirm – or something like that – the possibility of an early launch, given a countdown by the company which would point to tomorrow.

Not only that, in the last few hours some gods have also emerged updates suspicions for Halo Infinite on Steam, which appears to be preparing for something new to come, furthermore it seems that Halo Infinite multiplayer is currently being played by the developers of 343 Industries, with a partial opening of the servers and some activity recorded online in these hours.

At one point it also seemed that the multiplayer should be postponed but always scheduled for November, subsequently other voices spoke of an immediate correction, which put everything back on track for the launch on November 15, 2021, or tomorrow.

It should still be taken as a mere rumor, but the theory these rumors converge towards is that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, along with a demo of the single player Campaign, can be launched tomorrow, November 15, at 18:00 Italian. We will see, even if the question is still very doubtful.