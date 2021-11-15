Tech

multiplayer beta available today – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee22 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

As widely anticipated by many rumors, 343 Industries has launched today November 15, 2021 la multiplayer beta mode from Halo Infinite, on the occasion of the celebratory event of the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox brand. Considering that the single player campaign will be available starting from 8 December 2021, this is a nice advance, moreover unexpected by the players.

To celebrate, Microsoft also released the classic launch trailer, with scenes from Season 1 of the game. You can find it below.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is completely free-to-play, so it’s free to download by all owners of PC, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One.

Halo Infinite on the Microsoft Store
Halo Infinite Multiplayer on Steam

A BETA FROM HALO INFINITE MULTIPLAYER IS NOW AVAILABLE:
The next era of Halo begins! To celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the Halo Infinite multiplayer Beta is now available for free on Xbox and PC. Begin your personal journey as a Spartan with Season 1, Heroes of Reach, today and stay tuned for upcoming limited-time in-game events and exclusive rewards. The Halo Infinite Campaign is now available for pre-order and will launch on December 8th.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee22 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Paolo Barilla gives himself an exclusive Porsche 911 GT3 – Auto World

7 days ago

What does it mean to innovate today? With Massimo Canducci (Engineering Ingegneria Informatica) | Digital Innovations days 2021

1 week ago

the first image of Spider-Man leaks online

1 week ago

5 products under € 20, HIDDEN on Amazon

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button