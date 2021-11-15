multiplayer beta available today – Nerd4.life

As widely anticipated by many rumors, 343 Industries has launched today November 15, 2021 la multiplayer beta mode from Halo Infinite, on the occasion of the celebratory event of the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox brand. Considering that the single player campaign will be available starting from 8 December 2021, this is a nice advance, moreover unexpected by the players.

To celebrate, Microsoft also released the classic launch trailer, with scenes from Season 1 of the game. You can find it below.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is completely free-to-play, so it’s free to download by all owners of PC, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One.

Halo Infinite on the Microsoft Store

Halo Infinite Multiplayer on Steam

A BETA FROM HALO INFINITE MULTIPLAYER IS NOW AVAILABLE:

The next era of Halo begins! To celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the Halo Infinite multiplayer Beta is now available for free on Xbox and PC. Begin your personal journey as a Spartan with Season 1, Heroes of Reach, today and stay tuned for upcoming limited-time in-game events and exclusive rewards. The Halo Infinite Campaign is now available for pre-order and will launch on December 8th.