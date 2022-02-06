multiplayer bots are about to get stronger – Nerd4.life

343 Industries has unveiled in a new post on its forum that in the next update dedicated to Halo Infinite there will be a modification dedicated to multiplayer bot: will be returned stronger.

Currently, when a player leaves a match multiplayer its place is taken by a bot, set to “Marine” difficulty. However, Halo Infinite players have complained that having one or more bots on the team is a big drawback. The players then asked for the bots to be removed or upgraded. Now, 343 Industries has decided to please the players.

Master Chief and Cortana

“Next week, the Bot difficulty will be increased from Marine to ODST,” he said John Junyszek, senior community manager by 343 Industries, in the post on the official forum. “This means that when a player leaves and is replaced by a Bot, that Bot will now be at the ODST skill level. We hope these ODST Bots can help your team when they enter your games first.”

This new change will certainly please Halo Infinite fans, who have recently faced bad news: 343 Industries isn’t ready to talk about seasons, co-op and the Forge. The team needs time to work out the details of the upcoming updates.