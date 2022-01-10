Multiplayer.it is the official media partner of the competition – Nerd4.life

Thanks to the agreement between Netaddiction and Infront, Multiplayer.it and the media partner officer of the e Series A TIM, the official league Serie A esports competition that will be played on FIFA 22.

Multiplayer.it will be an exceptional partner and will support the eSerie A TIM in all its phases with exclusive content designed specifically for fans of virtual football and in particular of the EA Sports game. Specifically, there will be a series of exclusive weekly appointments on our channel Twitch, which you can reach at this address, which we will broadcast from the Infront studios and which will involve experts from the FIFA export scene and the protagonists of the competition.

The live shows broadcast on the Twitch e_SerieA channel will instead be enriched with pre and post show links and with the participation of the journalists of our editorial staff, with exclusive insights on the competitive days together with the protagonists of the competition.

e Series A TIM

“The collaboration with eSerie A TIM and Infront excites us and is extremely natural for Multiplayer.it, a reality that has its roots precisely in the desire to share one’s passion for video games with others. For all fans of FIFA and beyond, we can’t wait to tell about such a prestigious competition through live streaming and editorial content on our platforms“comments Vincenzo Lettera, Editorial Manager of Multiplayer.it.

“Infront strongly believes in the eSerie A TIM project, in which we are involved not only as organizers, but also for the commercial part as well as for live production and extra content. We are sure that the collaboration with Multiplayer will be a great driving force both for continuing to increase the notoriety of this championship, and for the synergies that we will be able to develop together in terms of contents. Thanks to this collaboration we will be able to involve a growing number of gaming and esports enthusiasts“comments Stefano Deantoni, Marketing Director of Infront Italy.

While waiting for the final stages of the eSerie A TIM, Multiplayer followed the Qualifiers and talked about the tournament on Twitch, you can retrieve the reply at this address. We advise you to follow our Twitch channel to stay tuned to all the upcoming events of the competition and our schedule.