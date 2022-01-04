Multiplayer.it’s Game of the Year 2021

Here is what was the Best Game of 2021 for the editors of Multiplayer.it and the favorite video games by readers.

There is no doubt that 2021 has been a transition year for the video game industry. From the numerous postponements of the most anticipated blockbusters to the scarce availability of consoles in stores, passing through trade shows and presentations that took place in digital format due to the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of a year that seems so much an extension of the previous one, we find ourselves promptly to elect the one who in the last twelve months has been the best game for the editors of Multiplayer.it. And you know what? This time, choosing the 2021 GOTY wasn’t easy at all, and not because few quality games have come out. Far from it: thanks to the delay of so many high-sounding names, in recent months we have seen smaller and more experimental games shine, new high-level IPs, unforgettable multiplayer experiences, sought-after stories or old names that come back in great dust. Probably this 2021 will not be remembered as one of the key moments in the evolution of video games, but it is undeniable that this year we have played many high quality products.

Methods of voting Multiplayer.it’s best game of the year award is an expression of the preferences of the entire editorial team and so, over the last few weeks, we have voted and discussed the various choices in stages. A preliminary phase, in which each editor submitted a personal ranking of the ten best games of the year, was followed by a further vote among the games with the most preferences, and finally a final debate to confirm the result. As per tradition, all the games published in the course of 2021 have been taken into consideration, regardless of the platform. In the past years, the first screening was enough to immediately bring out a winner over all the others (Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, Disco Elysium in 2019 and The Last of Us Part 2 in 2020), but this year the editorial preferences were much less polarized, leading to a butt that ultimately saw her tick …

Game of the Year 2021 Psychonauts 2 isn’t just one of the funniest experiences we’ve played this year, it’s also the pinnacle of Double Fine Psychonauts 2 is the Game of the Year 2021 for Multiplayer.it, a result that we would hardly have imagined before its release. The new adventure of Raz is not only the sequel to an old cult in the platform genre, but is instead the highest point reached by Double Fine in over twenty years of activity. With its hilarious cast of characters and engaging, humorous writing, Psychonauts 2 is played from first to last with a smile on your face, as you traverse and explore crazy (or would it be more accurate to say, “inside. head”). Delicate issues like mental health, anxiety, regrets, insecurities, depression and loneliness come to life through themed worlds and their inhabitants, but they do so with such finesse, warmth and awareness that they never feel heavy and never appear. as simple stylistic tricks. In a complicated and stressful time like the one we are going through, Psychonauts 2 has brought us to reflect in a fun and light way on extremely personal and difficult problems. All while perhaps getting lost in a giant bookstore, attending absurd cooking shows or crossing a colorful world inspired by the psychedelic rock of Yellow Submarine and Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. But if style and personality have always been a trademark of Double Fine, Psychonauts 2 is also a platformer refined and fun to play. The return of some of Raz’s abilities and the presence of collectibles around the levels give a strong sense of familiarity to fans of the first episode, but the controls, animations and mechanics of this sequel are infinitely more curated, making it a pleasure pad. at hand at any time, including memorable boss fights and brilliant exploration stages in the hub. In short, Psychonauts 2 is not only an exceptional platformer and a fun adventure suitable for any age group, but also an extremely positive game that we recommend at all costs to recover.

The Top 10 of the editorial staff Deathloop and Forza Horizon 5 were two other fierce contenders for first place Psychonauts 2 Forza Horizon 5 Deathloop Metroid Dread It Takes Two Halo Infinite Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Inscryption Returnal Monster Hunter Rise

The Game of the Year voted by the readers At full speed, Forza Horizon 5 wins the award for the best game of 2021 for the readers of Multiplayer.it Unlike the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it, the community of readers took sides in a much clearer way through the survey we published on the site in recent weeks. With a large gap to runner-up (It Takes Two), the game that got the most votes was Forza Horizon 5. Playground Games’ racing game is the sum of all the experience that the British team has accumulated on the series: a driving game rich in content, graphically impressive and an explosive character. With a perfect feeling behind the wheel, Forza Horizon took us at full speed through tropical beaches, deserts and vibrant urban environments, whizzing past volcanoes and passing through storms. For those who wanted to return to travel and visit exotic places, the new Forza was absolutely perfect.