multiplayer PvP coming with a free post-launch update – Nerd4.life

At launch STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will not have a multiplayer compartment. The good news though is that of the online multiplayer PvP mode will be added later by GSC Game World with a free update for all players.

The confirmation came from the developers themselves in an interview published in the latest issue of PCGamer Magazine. In particular, the team has revealed that the game after launch will receive classic multiplayer modes such as deathmatch and team deathmatch. All in all, this could be a welcome addition that could keep STALKER 2 players hooked even after the single player campaign is complete.

STALKER 2, one of the fearsome enemies of the game

Regarding a possible campaign in co-opinstead, it is better not to have too much hope. The game director Evgeniy Grygorovych has in fact stated that “it is impossible to add the co-op without ruining the experience of overcoming the difficulties alone”.

We remind you that STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be available starting from April 28, 2022 for PC and temporarily exclusive to Xbox Series X and Series S.

Staying on the subject, just a few hours ago a new gallery of images and artwork by STALKER 2 arrived, which immortalize well-kept and very suggestive landscapes.