multiplayer will be added gradually – Multiplayer.it

Cyberpunk 2077 And The Witcher 3 they will both receive the multiplayer probably in the course of 2022, but this will come added gradually as reported by CD Projekt RED, therefore probably not all together in a single update but with functionality adding progressively over a longer period of time.

During a question and answer session addressed to investors, President Adam Kiciński returned to the subject with information that is still rather vague but which demonstrates how the multiplayer project on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 is still very active: “We have in program to add the functionality multiplayer in the future for both franchises, including Cyberpunk 2077, gradually, “he said.

Cyberpunk 2077: an image of Night City, which will also be the background to multiplayer

However, “We don’t want to disclose which franchise will receive first multiplayer features, but the first attempt will also be useful for learning something progressively and so we intend to gradually open the doors to multiplayer, adding activities on this front gradually “.

The idea is therefore to build composite multiplayer modes, whose various game options and features must be added gradually and continuing testing on these also in the first period after the release. After considering the release of Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer as a standalone title to the original, CD Projekt RED has revised the plans and decided to release the multiplayer section as an update to the main game instead.

In order to include these features, the Polish team is also building a framework technology capable of introducing online elements also in future games, while maintaining the narrative-based single player experience as the foundation of its projects. “Let’s say it once again: CD Projekt RED creates triple A story-based single player RPG games, this won’t change,” explained Kiciński, “What changes is our long-term approach to online.”

With this in mind, based on caution, the company has decided to introduce online elements in Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 gradually, progressively following the steps necessary for novelties of the genre, also considering the lack of experience that the team has in this sector. In the meantime, we have learned that it is too early for CDPR to think about Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now, while it has already been reported that next-gen versions and patch 1.5 are coming in the first quarter of 2022.