Multiple credit transfer yes but not infinite: all updated requirements

Multiple assignments of tax credits related to building bonuses could soon be allowed again. In essence, the government is about to backtrack from the provisions of the support decree ter, but it will no longer be the same. The sale, albeit multiple, will be a little more cumbersome, in order to prevent any scams. Let’s see better what it is.

Single transfer of building bonuses

The Sostegni ter Decree provided that the tax credit transferred to third parties cannot be subject to subsequent transfers.

In particular, the receivables that as of February 7, 2022 were previously the subject of one of the discount or transfer options, can only be the subject of a further transfer to other parties.

Finally, the provision of February 4, 2022, signed by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, has moved the deadline of February 7 to February 17 and March 7 for interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers.

From February 17, 2022 and March 7, 2022 respectively, therefore, it will be possible to carry out only a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms established by law.

This measure was considered unfair by many observers, especially by workers in the construction sector.

The problem is not trivial: if the banks cannot sell the tax credits again, they will acquire only those that will be used to pay their taxes for the next few years. If companies can no longer sell their tax credit and convert it into cash, they could run into very serious difficulties due to a lack of liquidity.

Thus, the government could retrace its steps, introducing some changes to the legislation.

Multiple but not infinite credit transfer, here are the new possible requirements

The new provision should arrive as early as next week, with an amendment to the Milleproroghe decree.

The main innovations being studied are two:

The possibility of assigning the tax credit up to a maximum of two or three times to banks or financial intermediaries supervised by the Bank of Italy;

The introduction of a control mechanism, in order to prevent fraud attempts.

As regards the latter measure, we are talking about the introduction of a identification code for each transfer operation. In this way, it is possible to easily trace the first credit holder and check the documentation and the regularity of the work carried out.

Related articles