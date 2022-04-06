Multiple sclerosis, with 70-75% half-yearly cure has benefits at one year

New data on ocrelizumab, the first and only therapy for multiple sclerosis (Sm) which is taken every 6 months, show long-term benefits of the drug in the majority of patients treated for the primary progressive (Smpp) and secondary progressive (Smsp) forms of the disease. In a one-year interim analysis conducted as part of the Consonance study, 75% of patients with SMPS and SMPP had no evidence of progression and 70% showed stability or improvement in cognitive function. The results, Roche of Switzerland points out, “support the body of evidence relating to ocrelizumab, with more than 450,000 patient-years and over 225,000 patients treated worldwide”.

“The new data, relating to the first year of the Consonance study, is particularly relevant,” he said Luca Massacesi, full professor of Neurology at the University of Florence, director Sc Neurology 2 and head of the regional reference center for Sm treatment, Aou Careggi. “They suggest benefits – she explains – both in the progression of disability and in cognitive decline of those living with progressive multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease of the central nervous system on an inflammatory and neurodegenerative basis, which gradually leads to the loss of cells and fibers and the worsening of disability. The study noted that after one year of treatment with ocrelizumab, 3 out of 4 patients satisfied the condition of no disease progression and had positive effects on cognitive functions, with 70% having registered stability or improvement of the same. The results of this interim analysis of the study represent the premise for a highly positive final result. “

“We continue to strive to fill the gaps in treatment for the entire population affected by multiple sclerosis – he declares Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development at Roche – All those who suffer from this inflammatory and degenerative pathology of the central nervous system show progression of the disease from the beginning “. In particular,” in people with progressive forms of Sm and in some black and Hispanic subpopulations, the disease could progress faster. Reductions in disability progression and cognitive decline observed for the first time in ocrelizumab-treated patients across the full spectrum of progressive MS are particularly encouraging. – he remarks – as the SMS and the SMPP often have a significant influence on the quality of life “.

Separate analyzes on the different treatments among newly diagnosed SM patients by race and ethnicity will be the subject of an oral presentation at the 74th annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) running until April 7 in Seattle. The data from the Consonance study will be presented at the virtual AAN conference on April 24-26.