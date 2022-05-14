“Multiple shooting” in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York

Police said multiple people were shot in what they described as a “mass shooting” at a Buffalo supermarket.

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after multiple people were shot at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Buffalo police responded to the scene of a “multiple shooting event” at Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in the city, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Authorities have not yet made public how many people have been affected by what police have called a mass shooting.

“BPD at the scene of a mass shooting in Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue,” the Buffalo Police Department tweeted. “Police say multiple people have been hit by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Bystanders and residents are urged to avoid the area.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences in a tweet following the incident, adding that Sheriff John Garcia “has directed all available resources and personnel to assist” police.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: “I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow the instructions of the police and local officials.”

News in development….