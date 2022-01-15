Multiple stabbing in Tokyo during university entrance exams

AGi – Three people were injured in a stabbing near a Tokyo university, including two students. The public broadcaster NHK reported. The three victims were taken to hospital after receiving back cuts at around 8:30 am local time (11:30 pm CET). Their lives are not in danger, according to police sources, who arrested a 17-year-old boy.

The incident took place on the main campus of the University of Tokyo in the Bunkyo district during the first of two days of university entrance exams. Two of the injured are high school students, an 18-year-old boy and girl, who were taking exams. About 3,700 people are registered to take evidence that continued despite the incident.

More than 530,000 people have registered nationwide for admission tests. The third victim is a 72-year-old man who was on the spot and was seriously injured. The suspect in the assault, a student from Nagoya (center) who did not know the victims, was arrested at the scene for attempted murder.

The suspect, who was in possession of the knives taken from his residence, allegedly told officers he was not doing well in his studies and intended to “cause an accident.” Shortly before the attack, the young man arrested set a fire in a Todaimae subway station near the campus, which was shut down an hour later.

Today’s attack is the latest in a series of recent knife incidents in the Asian country. Last weekend a man held a restaurant manager under threat of a knife for several hours until the man managed to be rescued through the back door, in which case no injuries were reported.

Last November, a man dressed as the Joker injured 17 people by stabbing several and setting them on fire inside a Tokyo train for Halloween, inspired by an accident on another railway line in the capital in August in which one man injured ten people in another knife attack. Shortly before, in mid-October, two men had been stabbed at Ueno station in mid-October in an apparent random attack, and two others were injured after a man sprinkled acid in the face of a former acquaintance, also in the capital.