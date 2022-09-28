Multiple supermarkets continue to need diesel and without communication with the National Guard

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

Ten days after Hurricane Fiona, about 85% of supermarkets have electricity, but the The remaining 15% still operates with electric generators.

Within that 15%, there are chains that have paid a much higher price for fuel –despite the fact that the profit margin is frozen by law-, since it is the only way they have to keep their stores open.

The main supermarket chains have several stores that have not been able to reopen due to lack of electricity. Some have eight or more stores working with diesel, a week and a half after the passage of the category one hurricane, and the first to hit Puerto Rico in the past five years. And even though the governor Peter Pierluisi announced last week that would activate the National Guard to bring diesel to critical facilities, such as hospitals and supermarkets, at least they didn’t reach the supermarketsaccording to chain managers and owners interviewed by The new day.

“We have had no communication with the National Guard. Things have improved rather due to energization, but diesel is still a challenge,” said Manuel Reyes, executive vice president of the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA).

Supermarkets without power are all over the island, not just in the southwestern region, which was hardest hit by the winds and rain brought by Fiona.

For example, the Econo chain has eight establishments that still operate with a power plant, and although most are in the south and west -such as those in Ponce (Morel Campos), Guayama, Guánica, San Germán and Mayagüez-, they are also without electricity. the Econo of Humacao, Rincón and even Hato Rey.

“It is important that LUMA Energy connect us as soon as possible to continue with the service. Working with generators for so long is a very big problem and operational challenge”, said Eduardo Marxuach, president of Econo Supermarkets. He added that the chain has consumed more than 90,000 gallons of diesel to keep it running.

Selectos, meanwhile, has 16 of 38 supermarkets (42%) without electricity. Two of them had to close earlier this week for not having dieseldetailed Mayreg Rodríguez, executive director of the chain.

Walmart has 12% of its stores without power and 14% of Sam’s Club stores. “None have closed at the moment, only last Friday the (Walmart Supercenter) in Cayey due to lack of diesel and the one in (Plaza) Escorial due to a damaged generator,” reported Iván Báez, Walmart’s Director of Public Affairs. Both stores today have electricity.

The Walmart stores that do not have electricity are those in Guayama, Isabela and Ponce. And the Sam’s Club in Ponce has had a generator since today, Wednesday morning.

SuperMax has all its stores with electricity, except the one in Santa María Shopping Center, in Guaynabo.

The electrical system continues to be very unstable., according to those interviewed, and sometimes the light arrives in one area, but it goes out in others. For this reason, they insist that they need to be energized and, in turn, have sufficient supplies of diesel to offer the service in this emergency.

“Given the uncertainty in the service, everyone wants to keep their tanks full,” said MIDA’s executive vice president.

In the west area, the Mr. Special chain has 19% of its stores working with a generator. This morning, the supermarkets in Hormigueros, Lajas and Sabana Grande had no electricity; but a few hours later it arrived to “Hormigueros; now the one that does not have (electric power) is Yauco on Barbosa street,” said Debbie Alonso, spokesperson for the family business.

The 13 Mr. Special locations that already have electricity will begin to close from today, Wednesday, at 9:00 p.m. Meanwhile, those with a generator will continue to close earlier, at 7:00 p.m.

overpriced diesel

Agranel Supermarkets, for its part, has four stores with a generator: Aguadilla, San Germán, Mayagüez and Ponce, and all of them close at 6:00 p.m.

“Ponce lost everything refrigerated (because) the (electric) plant failed,” said Félix Aponte, founder of Agranel.

The businessman mentioned that they have paid high prices for the diesel they have obtained, since they have had no other option to keep their supermarkets in operation.

“We are operating those stores day by day, getting diesel and paying dearly for it… There is no other way. At the (price) that is achieved, the tank is filled”Aponte said.

The Centro Ahorro chain also paid for diesel at a higher price, confirmed its president Antonio Colón. “We solved the diesel issue with the distributors, but we had to pay a premium for it.”

Columbus stated that they paid between $9 and $10 per gallon, when before Fiona the price was between $4 and $5. At the moment, three of the 36 Savings Centers operate with a generator, these are Cabo Rojo, San Germán and Ponce.

For its part, María Fernanda Vélez, Undersecretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO)indicated that the fuel profit margin continues to be frozen –including that of diesel- throughout the entire supply chain.

Vélez indicated that the DACO, as well as other government agencies, could intervene with those who are selling the product at a premium. “The mere fact of speculating on prices, in the midst of an emergency, constitutes a crime because they can disrupt the market and the distribution of the product,” said the official.