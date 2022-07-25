‘Multiple victims’ in shooting near Vancouver, Canadian police say

Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect a shooting occurred Monday in the center of a city near Vancouver, western Canada.

The “multiple shots” left “several victims”, Rebecca Parslow, spokeswoman for the Canadian police force in Langley, told AFP, although she did not specify whether the affected people had died.

Parslow assured that the police arrested a suspect and investigate if there may be more involved.

According to the Canadian media, the man could have perpetrated a deliberate attack on the homeless from the city.

At around 06:15 local time (13:15 GMT) a public alert was issued mentioning “several crime scenes in downtown Langley”, a city of 130,000 people in British Columbia, about 40 kilometers southeast of Vancouver.

The authorities indicated in the message that they had an “interaction with a suspect, but they do not know at this time if there were others involved“.

An hour later, a second alert was sent explaining that the suspect “was no longer a threat” and urging citizens to stay away as well.

The initial alert described a caucasian man with dark hairdressed in a brown jumpsuit and a blue and green undershirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.