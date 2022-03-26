Multitask! Lily Collins planned her wedding while her husband directed her in his new movie

UNITED STATES-. Lily Collins He has no problem handling several things at the same time, even if they have nothing to do with each other. In a preview of the next episode of Sunday TODAYthe Emily in Paris star revealed in a chat with Willie Geist that while her husband Charlie McDowell directed her for the thriller Netflix, wind fallthe actress was also planning her big wedding.

“We were also planning the wedding at the same time, which was very exciting because we would film and then go home and write the invitations,” she recalled. collins with a smile, referring to the time when he filmed with Jesse Plemons the new thriller Netflix. “So it was definitely a mix of worlds, in the best of ways,” added the actress.

On September 4 last year collins and McDowell They got married after two years of dating. The couple lived a romantic season surrounded by nature. While these celebrated their wedding in a wild environment of United States, the filmmaker proposed to the actress during a getaway to the mountains. Later, the duo spent an amazing honeymoon in Scandinavia.

Lily Collins revealed how it felt to be directed by her husband

collins also revealed what the experience of being directed by McDowell for the first time for the filming of wind fall. “There were times when I completely forgot that he was my future husband, and he was just my director, which is amazing. Then having your life partner as well as your director really champions you and encourages you to bring whatever you want to the table and play with it… the ability to feel free was so wonderful,” he expressed.

Last November, in an interview with Vogue Australia, collins talked about how to have McDowell directing it was different from what I initially expected. “I thought it would be more difficult, I have to say. I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but honestly it was really amazing and liberating.” wind fall is already available in Netflix.