Multiverses, Finnish horror and more: the 4 movie premieres – Come and See

The cinema billboard was renewed this Thursday in the country with several expected premieres, among which stands out a film that combines action with adventure on a trip through the multiverse, a horror film from Finland and an Argentine suspense film.

Meanwhile, the Hugo del Carril Municipal Cineclub in Córdoba is re-opening a successful romantic comedy and launching a French film series.

Everything everywhere at the same time

The film centers on the life of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who struggles to keep her laundry afloat, account for her taxes with Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis), a ruthless auditor, and maintain good relationships with her loved ones. .

On her way Evelyn will discover that she has the power to travel through multiple universes, which leads her on an exotic, fun and thoughtful adventure within the amazing and mysterious multiverse in which we live and do not know it.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“A Corpse to Survive”), the cast is completed by Jonathan Ke Quan, James Hong and Anthony Molinari.

exquisite corpse

Argentinian suspense movie. While her girlfriend is in the hospital in a coma after finding her floating in the bathtub with no vital signs, Clara (Sofía Gala) embarks on a path of physical and psychological transformation, with the aim of possessing her in some way.

Directed by Lucía Vassallo, it also stars Rafael Spregelburd, Analía Couceyro and Blanca Nieves Villalba.

sinister twin

Finnish horror movie. After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Steve Cree) move halfway around the world with their surviving son and the hope of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

A patisserie in Notting Hill

English Romance. A young woman wants to fulfill her mother’s dream of opening a patisserie in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood with the help of an old friend and her grandmother.

Directed by Eliza Schroede, it stars Celia Imrie, Shannon Tarbet, Shelley Conn, Grace Calder, Bill Paterson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Denise Welch, Lucy Fleming, Max Parker, Pano Masti, Phelim Kelly, Maria Alexandrova and Lati Gbaja.

Hugo del Carril Municipal Film Club (Córdoba)

Licorice Pizza (Rerun)

(Licorice Pizza, USA, 2021, DCP, 133′, AM13)

Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson. With Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman.

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, how they meet, spend time together and end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

21st edition of the Semaine itinerant du cinéma français

The Alliances Françaises network in Argentina once again offers a selection of contemporary films that have never been released in the country. After 21 years of success, the project continues to tour cities throughout the country, from March to December 2022. The cycle is possible thanks to the support of the Institut Français d’Argentine. All feature films are screened in French with Spanish subtitles. The grid can be found here.