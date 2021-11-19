Multiversus is the new rival of Smash Bros, for free, with Arya Stark and Batman

It has finally been announced Multiversus, the fighting game featuring characters from the Warner Bros world that aims to rival Super Smash Bros by Nintendo.

It’s not easy because the fighting game on Nintendo Switch turned out to be a massive success, and it will be difficult to undermine its dominant position.

But, precisely because there will be no others Smash Bros at the moment, this new fighting game could have a stage to have her say.

We had already heard about it, and now we can finally understand what it will be like Multiversus and, we anticipate it, there are surprises.

The title was announced point blank just now and, through VGC, we have a way of understand how it will be Multiversus, and what are its goals.

As was already rumored, the idea of ​​creating u is actually confirmedn multiverse of fighters taken from the worlds of Warner Bros.

In the lista that we propose a little below of the characters now confirmed there is also a surprise.

Because Arya Stark is also among the fighters, character of game of Thrones, whose dialogue lines will be voiced by Maisie Williams, the actress who plays her in the series.

The meme becomes reality, because Shaggy can beat Superman. Here is the list of confirmed characters so far:

Batman (DC Comics)

Superman (DC Comics)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Reindog (original character)

Multiversus will have 2v2 and free-for-all modes, in arenas that resemble those of Smash Bros. The gameplay is also very similar of course, because each character will have their own special moves.

The title is surprise free to play, there will be skins and cosmetic items to unlock, and will be available in the course of 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC… but not Switch.

Who knows how it will be received Multiversus, now that Super Smash Bros Ultimate it closed its life cycle with three long years of support.

The final announcement, the KO for the fans, it was Sora’s entry into the roster, which drove all the players crazy.

Maybe if the next Smash will be released on Switch Pro, which many are wondering if it really matters at this point.